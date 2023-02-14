OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For years, Anton Law Group has offered leading workers compensation and work injury representation to people throughout Contra Costa, Ventura, and San Joaquin Counties. Now, they’re expanding their services north and east so they can help people throughout the Oakland area.



As the Bay Area’s job market continues to rebound, more and more people are commuting and moving to the Oakland area. While the bright side of the Bay offers quality jobs, any employment comes with a measure of risk. If someone gets hurt on the job, they deserve to have the benefits they need.

Specifically, any workplace injury should entitle someone to money so they can both get medical care and recuperate without worrying about their income.

That’s where Anton Law Group comes in. Their team of Oakland workers compensation attorneys specializes in helping people get what they deserve after a workplace incident. They have expertise in helping people secure:

Short and long-term disability benefits

Coverage for medical expenses

Rehabilitation services

What’s more, Lead Attorney Anton Diffenderfer has extensive experience as a Trial Attorney before the California Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board. As a result, he and the Anton Law Group team can help employees bounce back after a wide range of work accidents, including:

Slips and falls

Vehicle accidents

Exposure to harmful substances/environments

Machinery accidents

Traumatic brain injury

Electrical shock industry

This group of attorneys doesn’t charge any fees – even ones to retain their services – unless they win or settle the case, so there’s no risk in contacting them after a workplace incident.

What’s more, Anton Law Group offers free phone consultations. To schedule one, potential clients in the Oakland area can call (888) 303-3434 or email info@adifflaw.com. Alternatively, they can visit the Anton Law Group office in Walnut Creek located at 2950 Buskirk Ave, #11.

Learn more: https://www.californiaworkcompattorney.com/

