DOVER, Del., April 4, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leads Fish, the leading provider of seller leads for real estate investors, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated marketplace. After years of extensive research and development, Leads Fish has created a solution that enables real estate investors to purchase leads with ease and security.



Image Caption: Leads Fish.

With its wealth of resources and professional expertise, Leads Fish provides real estate investors with high intent, motivated seller leads along with the latest information on market trends and technology, empowering them to make informed decisions. The platform’s ultimate goal is to foster genuine relationships with clients and provide them with the support they need to achieve their goals.

Leads Fish is available in all 50 U.S. states, making it easy for real estate professionals to access its services no matter where they are located. The company is committed to delivering the best possible experience for its clients and is confident that its marketplace will revolutionize the way real estate investors connect with sellers.

“We are thrilled to offer our services to the real estate community and look forward to helping our investors close more deals,” said a Leads Fish spokesperson. “With our data-driven and targeted motivated seller leads, real estate professionals can be confident that they are getting high-quality leads that are most likely to convert into closings.”

The Leads Fish platform is the result of years of research and development, and is designed to meet the needs of today’s fast-paced real estate market. With its user-friendly interface and innovative features, Leads Fish is poised to become the go-to solution for real estate investors looking to take their businesses to the next level.

SFR GO LLC is based in Dover, Delaware and is the company behind the Leads Fish platform.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON LEADS FISH, PLEASE VISIT THE COMPANY’S WEBSITE AT https://WWW.LEADSFISH.COM/.

