WELLAND, Ontario, Canada, May 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Prepare to be enchanted by a delightful tale that celebrates the universal values of friendship, thoughtfulness, and compassion. William J. Birrell’s debut children’s book, “The King and the Ogre: A Book About Kindness, Caring, and Acceptance” (ISBN: 978-1779411426), promises to touch the hearts of readers young and old alike.



Image caption: “The King and the Ogre : A Book About Kindness, Caring and Acceptance.”

“The King and the Ogre” tells the tale of the unlikely bond between a noble king and a gentle-hearted ogre, whose lifelong friendship defies all expectations. Together, they embark on a journey of compassion and understanding, demonstrating the importance of being kind to others, even when it may be difficult to do so.

When their annual harvest celebration is interrupted by a troupe of playful dragons, the king and ogre set out to put an end to their silly antics. Determined to restore peace to their beloved village once and for all, the king and the ogre devise a simple yet effective plan to catch a dragon – and make new friends along the way.

“The King and the Ogre” reminds us of the importance of embracing diversity and extending kindness to all those around us. Through richly illustrated pages and a narrative brimming with warmth and humor, William J. Birrell invites readers to embark on a journey that celebrates the inherent goodness within us all.

As a seasoned educator with over two decades of experience teaching at a prestigious Canadian university, William J. Birrell brings a wealth of knowledge and keen insight to his storytelling. With a graduate degree in Education (MEd) and a passion for igniting imaginations, he crafts tales that will resonate with readers of every generation.

Currently residing in the scenic Niagara Region of Southern Ontario, William is a proud father of three adult children and often dotes lovingly on his six young grandchildren.

For those seeking a timeless story that celebrates the virtues of empathy, friendship, and inclusion, “The King and the Ogre: A Book About Kindness, Caring, and Acceptance” is a must-have addition to any library, classroom, or collection.

For more information about “The King and the Ogre: A Book About Kindness, Caring, and Acceptance”, please visit https://williamjbirrellauthor.com/.

“The King and the Ogre: A Book About Kindness, Caring and Acceptance” is now out through Tellwell Publishing (RRP $11.75) and available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo and more.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Title: “The King and the Ogre : A Book About Kindness, Caring and Acceptance”

Author: William J. Birrell

Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca

Website: https://williamjbirrellauthor.com/

Buy Link: https://amazon.com/dp/1779411421

Genre: JUVENILE FICTION / Social Themes / Friendship

Released: February 29, 2024

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779411426

HARDCOVER ISBN-13: 9781779411433

Publisher: Tellwell ( https://www.tellwell.ca )

IMAGE LINK for media: https://williamjbirrellauthor.com/wp-content/uploads/1.jpg

