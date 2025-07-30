AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, July 30, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Amsterdam-based education technology scaleup LearnWise AI, an AI platform for enhancing the student experience, has released an innovative AI solution to transform the way educators provide feedback and grades to students.



At many large institutions, feedback is often delayed and grading lacks consistency, leaving educators overwhelmed by the time-consuming process of evaluating long-form assessments. LearnWise addresses this persistent challenge by equipping faculty with an AI assistant that generates high-quality, actionable feedback and suggested grades for each rubric criteria. Seamlessly integrated into the educator’s existing grading workflow, LearnWise works within leading Learning Management Systems including Brightspace by D2L, Canvas by Instructure, and Moodle, enabling instructors to save time without compromising on quality or rigor.

Greg Marschall, CEO at LearnWise shares, “We know that when an educator grades 50 assignments in a row, the feedback quality at number 50 often doesn’t match the quality given at number one. Our solution helps educators maintain control and use their own voice, while significantly raising the bar on equitable, consistent feedback. It’s about giving faculty an ethical AI assistant that respects their workflow, ensuring every student receives quality feedback without overwhelming educators.”

PURPOSE-BUILT AI FEEDBACK FOR HIGHER EDUCATION

The new AI Feedback & Grader prioritizes institution-specific and course-specific content, aligning feedback precisely with institutional policies, rubrics, and resources. Unlike generic AI tools, LearnWise’s solution is context-aware, referencing exact course content so students can directly understand and act upon the feedback provided. Its advanced feedback pipeline and fine-tuned grading model are grounded in course materials rather than relying solely on general language models.

Early pilot outcomes from a double-blind educator-led study at a 40,000-student institution showed that educators preferred AI-generated feedback to human-generated feedback 84% of the time, highlighting the depth, detail, and ethical rigor built into LearnWise’s solution. In collaboration with a global English-speaking institution, LearnWise is designing an AI-supported learning ecosystem, empowering adult learners through personalized, direct assessments and transparent feedback, with instructors firmly at the center.

The AI solution meets educators directly in their existing workflow, allowing them to easily adjust, approve, or regenerate feedback within their familiar LMS grading environment. By automating repetitive elements of grading, educators can dedicate more time to personalized, motivating, and inspiring student support.

Faster feedback directly benefits students by enabling timely improvements, creating a consistent, fair grading baseline, and allowing faculty to focus their attention on deeper educational support.

DEEPER, FASTER, SEAMLESS GRADING WITHIN YOUR LMS

LearnWise’s advanced reasoning models and customizable grading framework ensure assessments consistently meet high academic standards. The solution integrates seamlessly into LMS grading workflows, allowing educators to generate and finalize feedback and grades directly within Brightspace by D2L, Canvas SpeedGrader and Moodle.

HUMAN-LED, AI-ENHANCED FEEDBACK

The AI Feedback & Grader analyzes instructor notes and annotations to generate effective, rubric-based feedback and grades on written and video assignments. LearnWise helps instructors enhance their feedback for any rubric criteria for tone, depth, and any other custom instructions. Faculty remain in the driver’s seat as they can style and add topics to be included in their feedback, ensuring their input is always reflected accurately. In this way, instructors retain full control, with the option to review, approve, or edit feedback and grades before submission.

WANT TO SEE THE AI ASSESSMENT FEEDBACK AND GRADER IN ACTION?

LearnWise AI is an education technology platform that empowers higher education institutions to enhance support, tutoring, and feedback and assessment through advanced, context-aware AI. Unlike the edtech of the past, LearnWise AI offers flexible assistants that adapt to diverse academic workflows across the student lifecycle to improve student outcomes. It seamlessly integrates with leading systems including Brightspace, Canvas, Blackboard, Moodle, Kaltura, Panopto, SimpleSyllabus, ServiceNow, and Salesforce, ensuring intelligent, scalable engagement across LMSs, portals, and content platforms, driving operational efficiency and improved learning outcomes campus-wide. LearnWise has safety and ethics at its core and is built specifically for higher ed, fully secure, and compliant with ISO, SOC2, and GDPR standards.

Learn more at https://learnwise.ai/

