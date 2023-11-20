LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Launch Pad Publishing has released “The EPIC Goal Workbook: The Guide to Achieving Extraordinary, Powerful, Impactful and Courageous Goals” (ISBN: 978-1956955682; paperback), written by Anna David, a leading speaker on goal setting.



Image Caption: Cover, “The EPIC Goal Workbook: The Guide to Achieving Extraordinary, Powerful, Impactful and Courageous Goals.”

“The EPIC Goal Workbook” has a specific intention: to show people how to achieve those things, in David’s words, “that they shouldn’t be able to.” David coined the term the EPIC Goal to challenge the notion of the SMART goal.

“People who want to achieve extraordinary things should not have SMART — Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Time Sensitive — Goals,” she says. “They should have EPIC ones that are Extraordinary, Powerful, Impactful and Courageous.”

David adds that EPIC Goals “are not specific, measurable, attainable, relevant or time sensitive. Instead, they are broad, never-ending, wildly unattainable, often irrelevant and enduring.”

The process David’s workbook outlines is a combination of practical and spiritual: it involves writing down a goal, describing in present tense what life will be like when the goal is achieved, pasting images that represent the achieved goal in the pages of the workbook, noting the actions that will be required to achieve it and then waiting for the results.

“It’s not an overnight process—it requires ambition, patience and faith,” David says, adding that the wait can be years. David knows that asking people to practice this sort of patience is no small request. “This process isn’t for everyone,” she notes. “It’s for people who want to achieve extraordinary things.”

Some examples of the “EPIC Goals” David has achieved using this process include remaining sober for over two decades after succumbing to drug addiction, becoming a New York Times bestselling author, having her first book made into a movie and becoming a mom at the age of 53.

“Anything is possible with this practice,” David says.

David — a leading speaker on goal setting — shares her message at corporations across the world, where she guides participants through the “EPIC Goal” process so that every attendee leaves with a workbook that already has their first EPIC goal mapped out.

David’s methods have achieved praise from leading entrepreneurs, business leaders and corporate bookers. “Anna propelled me to think and dream differently,” says Harvard Business School Executive Leadership Coach Matt George. “Since working with her, my whole life changed.”

Some of the corporations and organizations David has spoken at include Omni Resorts, NYU, Genius Network and Entrepreneurs Organization as well as three TEDx events.

“The EPIC Goal Workbook” is available on Amazon.

For more information about bringing top speaker on goal setting speaker Anna David in to your organization, please visit https://annadavid.com/corporate-speaking.

Learn more about Legacy Launch Pad Publishing at: https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/.

News Source: Legacy Launch Pad Publishing