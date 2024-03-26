LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 26, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Persian American Civic Action Network [PACAN] is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering Iranian-Americans for civic engagement and activism for the restoration of diplomatic relations between the United States and a free, democratic, and secular Iran. PACAN is excited to announce their 3rd annual fundraising Gala to celebrate the Centennial of the Imperial Iranian Air Force (IIAF).



Image caption: Persian American Civic Action Network [PACAN].

Scheduled for Friday May 31, 2024, this effort aims to commemorate the memories of its visionary founders and highly decorated leaders for the Persian American community.

Previously, the leadership of PACAN has taken extraordinary measures by dedicating its galas to families grappling with the challenges of adult children with autism and to the victims of human trafficking. Moreover, they consistently ensured the presence and recognition of men and women in uniform, honoring their dedication to serving and protecting.

“While we will continue on the very same path of raising awareness on important public issues and empowering civic activism, we remain steadfast in our responsibility to express our appreciation to the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform, many of whom remain invisible from sight,” said Zohreh Mizrahi, Founder of PACAN.

Event Information:

The gala will be held at The Richard M. Nixon Presidential Library on 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 on Friday May 31, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

PACAN invites the community to join in supporting this cause.

For more information about the event, please visit https://thepacangala2024.rsvpify.com/ or contact Zohreh Mizrahi at zohrehmizrahi@pacan.us.

About Persian American Civic Action Network [PACAN]:

Empowering Iranian-Americans for civic engagement and activism for the restoration of diplomatic relations between the United States and a free, democratic and secular Iran. Learn more at: https://www.pacan.us/

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube) – PACAN 1st Spring Gala March 12, 2022: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpGCzut5Kdg

Logo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0326-s2p-pacan-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Persian American Civic Action Network