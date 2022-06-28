SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — First established in 2019, LegalStream, a U.S. based SaaS company, today announced their brand new APP to help streamline your personal injury case, and they did it right here in San Antonio, Texas. LegalStream has stepped up, filled the communication gap plaguing the personal injury business, and has developed an online directory of the largest networks of personal injury attorneys and healthcare providers across the nation. With LegalStream’s online directory, you can easily search for an attorney by specialty and location to help find the best attorney, and present your case immediately.



PHOTO CAPTION: Johnny Soto and Carlo Aranibar for MyLegalStream.com

LegalStream offers a forward-thinking solution that breaks the barriers of traditional communication between parties in a personal injury case. It is user-friendly, and helps track all patient information on one single platform in the palm of your hands.

With LegalStream’s national network of attorneys, you will find high-quality and highly-rated attorneys to assist you with your case. In a few simple steps using their online directory, you can easily search from and select the right attorney to review your case. Once connected, you will have access to your case anywhere at any time, right at your fingertips, with the ability to track case progress, medical information, and speak directly to both your attorney’s office and healthcare providers office all from the LegalStream app, ensuring you never lose track of your personal injury case.

“We’re focused on the message ‘Personal Injury, Streamlined.’ Our system is capable of serving all aspects of the management side of any personal injury case, and when we built it, we found out we were able to help attorneys and providers as well, given that the portal is 100% HIPAA Compliant,” said company COO, Johnny Soto. “Using our network of peers, we were able to establish a foundation for the quality and class of the attorneys and healthcare providers and facilities in our initial database of potential representation for incoming plaintiffs who were presenting their case for the first time. This helped to build trust and authority in the San Antonio area, and we’ve looking to syndicate that nationally so Plaintiff’s will always feel safe trusting LegalStream for their personal injury cases.”

LegalStream has developed a 100% secure, HIPAA-compliant portal, that allows seamless communication between patient, provider, & attorney during the ongoing personal injury process, taking away all the pain of dealing with heavy support tasks associated with those phone calls & emails, letting you get back to your day-to-day life, without ever becoming worried that you’re just not paying close enough attention to your personal injury matters, and ultimately, your settlement.

To find out more about how LegalStream is changing Personal Injury Law, how cases are handled and settlements decided, visit MyLegalStream.com today and present your case, or include your firm, or medical facility on their rapidly expanding platform, absolutely FREE.

About LegalStream:

Based in San Antonio, Texas, LegalStream is a privately held SaaS-company, specializing in Personal Injury Law, founded in 2019. The company provides white-glove plaintiff, attorney, & healthcare communication services for a variety of personal injury scenarios. LegalStream’s executive team carries more than 40 years of direct experience handling communications between claimants, attorneys, & healthcare providers related to personal injury cases. Learn more: https://mylegalstream.com/

LegalStream® is a registered trademark in the U.S. and Europe.

VIDEO (Vimeo): https://vimeo.com/716422111

News Source: LegalStream LLC