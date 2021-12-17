PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lender Price and Blend have partnered to provide an enhanced digital experience for both financial services firms and consumers. The integration couples Blend with Lender Price’s FLEX Pricing product via APIs to provide custom pricing questions that will help match a consumer to the appropriate loan program and rate. Lender Price’s pricing engine is used by many top lenders as a core pillar of their digital transformation strategy. Lender Price and Blend’s integration can provide a simple and efficient user experience for originators, and further personalize and streamline consumer loan applications through Blend’s cloud banking platform.

Lender Price is constantly innovating to help technology partners offer the best mortgage pricing experience to consumers and loan originators. In an industry where lenders want an edge on their competitors, Lender Price offers a unique opportunity to stand out from the rest with increased efficiency, transparency, and a consumer-friendly experience. By offering rates and pricing at the beginning of the loan process and throughout the fulfillment journey, Lender Price’s pricing engine helps to streamline the mortgage origination process and increase conversion rates.

“We are excited to partner with Blend. Our integration provides our mutual clients a powerful user experience for consumers applying and loan originators using Blend’s platform,” said Dawar Alimi, CEO and Co-Founder of Lender Price. “The mortgage industry is poised to transform drastically. Lender Price helps lenders get ready for disruption by providing them with the most innovative mortgage experience on the market. With our FLEX Mortgage Pricing APIs, lenders can provide originators and borrowers with a digital mortgage experience driven by easy-to-use, and customizable powerful mortgage pricing features.”

“Consumers want a simple, personalized answer to a complex question in the mortgage origination process – ‘What are my options?’” said Jeff Braddock, Business Development at Blend. “Accurate, early pricing data enables mortgage bankers to focus on building trust and understanding the consumer’s needs and aspirations. Our ability to deliver an empowering experience to consumers and mortgage bankers alike was a key driver for our partnership with Lender Price.”

Several lenders are excited to launch the Lender Price/Blend integration including LHM Financial Corporation, an innovative mortgage lender based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “LHM’s promise to the consumer is to provide exceptional mortgage services to the clients and communities we serve. We feel that utilizing Lender Price integrated with Blend’s cloud banking platform will help us achieve our promise while improving borrower engagement for our Consumer Direct and Retail Channels,” said Chris Lagerblade, President of LHM.

About Lender Price

Lender Price is a California-based developer of mortgage technology, including an advanced product, pricing, & eligibility (PPE) engine, digital lending point-of-sale (POS), and non-agency automated underwriting engine. Lender Price provides all types of mortgage lending institutions – wholesale and correspondent lenders, banks, credit unions, and mortgage brokers with advanced technology designed to eliminate friction, increase transparency, and effectively engage with borrowers. More information about Lender Price can be found at: https://lenderprice.com/.

About Blend

Blend’s cloud banking platform is designed to power the end-to-end consumer journey for any banking product, from application to close. Our technology is used by Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and over 330 other financial services firms to acquire more customers, increase productivity, and deepen relationships. Through our software, we enable our customers to process an average of more than $5 billion in loans per day, helping consumers get into homes and gain access to the capital they need to lead better lives. To learn more, visit https://blend.com/.

News Source: Lender Price