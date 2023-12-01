BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks and brokers, today announced Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Scott Falbo has been selected by HousingWire as a 2023 Tech Trendsetter Award winner. In its fifth year, HousingWire’s Tech Trendsetters award recognizes the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy.



Image Caption: LenderLogix Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Scott Falbo.

“HousingWire’s Tech Trendsetters award provides a unique platform for us to shine a spotlight on the visionaries steering the course of the tech organizations that are reshaping the housing landscape,” HousingWire’s Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “These trailblazers play a pivotal role in the success of their mortgage and real estate clientele. Once again, they have exceeded expectations, addressing some of the most pressing challenges within the housing sector with ingenuity and determination.”

Leveraging his experience in developing software within other highly regulated industries and direct lender feedback on existing pain points, Falbo architected the current LenderLogix product suite to help lenders address gaps in their existing tech stack that have prevented their organizations from delivering the agile digital mortgage experience borrowers crave. As a result, hundreds of lending organizations can now provide a more cohesive and responsive digital experience quickly, easily and cost-effectively through the LenderLogix technology suite, which includes LiteSpeed, QuickQual, Fee Chaser and CRA Analytics.

“Our team is fortunate to be made up of former mortgage lending professionals and technologists, which leads to empathy for mortgage lenders sitting at the core of our company culture,” Falbo said. “Though digital point-of-sale and origination technologies have become table stakes in today’s mortgage market, every decision we make within our platform of digital lending tools is with the mortgage lender and their customers at the center. By keeping this in mind, we help lenders deliver incredible experiences to their borrowers and real estate partners.”

The 2023 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters were selected by HousingWire’s selection committee based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their organizations and the housing industry as a whole. The complete list of HousingWire Tech Trendsetter Award recipients can be found at www.housingwire.com

About LenderLogix

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software and APIs to meet the needs of today’s mortgage lenders. The company’s suite of products addresses the speed at which today’s real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches more than 70,000 newsletter subscribers daily and 1 million unique visitors each month and has more than 5,000 members and event attendees. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

