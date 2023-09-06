BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks and brokers, today announced the completion of the integration between LiteSpeed, a streamlined point-of-sale (POS) system designed for mortgage lenders and Encompass® by ICE Mortgage Technology, part of ICE (NYSE: ICE) and a global data, technology and market infrastructure company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. Through the integration, leads flow directly from LiteSpeed to Encompass, providing loan officers with the combined power and accessibility of their web-based LOS while on the go.



Image Caption: LenderLogix.

“Though digital point-of-sale and origination technologies have become table stakes in today’s mortgage market, LiteSpeed combined with Encompass and ICE’s extensive suite of open APIs provides lenders a distinct competitive advantage,” said Scott Falbo, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder at LenderLogix. “Through its powerful cloud-based ecosystem, Encompass works hand-in-hand with LiteSpeed, delivering easy access for loan officers to manage new and existing leads whether in the office or on the go. By leveraging the web-based workflow structure they’re already familiar with, loan officers can quickly and efficiently deliver incredible experiences to their borrowers.”

LiteSpeed was strategically and intentionally designed to provide borrowers with a simple yet powerful user experience. The white-labeled platform guides borrowers through singular, auto-advancing application questions using animated iconography and dynamic messaging. Once the application is complete, borrowers then receive confirmation emails with next steps, a secure document upload link and more from their selected loan originator.

Encompass provides loan officers with the ability to access their web-based LOS from anywhere, enabling them to maximize productivity across their entire workflow. This integration between LiteSpeed and Encompass leverages the latest Encompass Developer Connect API(TM) Platform, ensuring a seamless flow of data, while also delivering a frictionless and highly automated process for borrowers.

“With thousands of lenders adopting the Encompass loan origination platform, LenderLogix has invested extensively in its integrations with the Encompass solution suite,” said Patrick O’Brien, CEO and Co-Founder of LenderLogix. “By combining LiteSpeed’s easy to use digital point-of-sale technology with the pipeline and lead management tools within Encompass, this integration provides loan officers with even more functionality to serve their borrowers whenever and wherever they’re needed.”

About LenderLogix

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software to meet the needs of today’s mortgage lenders. The company’s suite of products addresses the speed at which today’s real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.

About ICE Mortgage Technology

ICE Mortgage Technology® is part of ICE (NYSE: ICE), a global data, technology and market infrastructure company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. Backed by ICE’s global resources, we offer a truly differentiated digital platform that provides straight-through processing for a more comprehensive end-to-end workflow than any other provider in the market. We reach almost every mortgage in the U.S. by combining the native automation of Encompass® with the e-collaboration and e-recording capabilities of Simplifile®, along with the national electronic registry for nearly 90% of the U.S. mortgage market in MERS®. Ultimately, our technology enables people across the industry to focus on personal connections when they need it most, and support borrowers for a better journey of homeownership. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com to learn more. ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to help automate the mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration, and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring high levels of compliance, quality and efficiency.

Visit https://www.icemortgagetechnology.com/ or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 — Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023.

