SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This month our Director of Sales, Teri Ramirez, celebrates two major milestones in her career. Not only has she been a valued member of the Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers family for 26 years, but she has also reached the $50 million mark in sales!



Teri started her career at the age of 14, working in her uncle’s jewelry store here in San Diego. Before bringing her talents to Leo Hamel’s, she worked for the Zale Corporation and Diamond Designs. Teri has always been a leader on the sales floor at Leo’s, and others look to her for inspiration.

As owner and CEO Leo Hamel says, “We have always been so proud to have Teri in our family here at Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers. I think one reason she is so successful is because she’s only interested in one thing—making sure that her customers get exactly what they’re looking for at a price they feel good about.”

In addition to her outstanding sales record, Teri has received several accolades during her time at Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers. For the past 10 years, she’s been awarded Champion Status by the prestigious diamond line Hearts On Fire®, and was named Global Champion of the Year on four separate occasions. The president of Mémoire jewelry, Peter Smith, even mentions Teri as an example of exceptional salesmanship in his book Hiring Squirrels: 12 Essential Interview Questions to Uncover Great Retail Sales Talent.

About her success, Teri says, “I am most proud of the relationships I’ve built with both customers and industry professionals. My greatest professional success was being named an All Star by Hearts On Fire. It was a global competition, with only 3 winners selected, and I was one of them. It was an amazing personal and professional accomplishment that I’ll carry with me for the rest of my career.”

Leo Hamel’s is San Diego’s largest independent jewelry store with over 40 years in business. The jeweler boasts the largest selection of new and vintage fine jewelry as well as new and reconditioned pre-owned luxury watches. At Leo’s, customers can also sell back their pre-owned watches, diamond jewelry, loose diamonds, scrap gold and silver, and more, for immediate payment. The jeweler has been voted San Diego’s Best Jeweler for 10 years in a row. Leo’s vast repeat and referral business is owed to uncompromising quality, fair and transparent pricing, and stellar customer service.

