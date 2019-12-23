BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luxury Estate Realtor, Leslie Kavanaugh, has announced an incredible property offered for $1,150,000. A high-quality home located near Google’s newest coming location, UCLA, Century City and close to Beverly Hills, this represents the carefree lifestyle today. That’s why this 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom condo tucked away in a tranquil leafy location, and ensconced in a gated, boutique complex will not be on the market for long as it is the answer to modern day LA living.



More information can be found at: http://lesliekavanaugh.com/homes-for-sale-details/2255+FOX+HILLS+Drive+%26%2335%3B+300+Los+Angeles+CA+90064/19534252/306/

Sunshine cascades through the home with warmth, reflecting off the gleaming hardwood floors. The easy-care, open floor plan area is a haven you’ll be happy to retreat to. Recline here fireside to reflect on your day, or be drawn out onto the bright, sun-lit balcony which awaits with terrific views. Here, against the backdrop of west facing vistas which deliver scintillating and mesmerizing sunsets, raise a glass with friends to toast your successes or indulge in a steaming coffee to kickstart your day.

Cozy, family style seating in the dining area means looking forward to intimate gatherings with guests, while the adjoining gourmet kitchen is adorned with stainless steel Chef’s appliances. Combined with the flawless granite counter tops and white cabinetry, it offers everything you need for ease of entertaining and everyday living.

The bedrooms echo the charm of this condo; generously sized to ensure complete comfort, they will be your personal sanctuary where you can lay your head in a restful, peaceful oasis at the day’s end. The master suite, fringed with modern, crisp white plantation shutters, a ceiling fan, and plush carpet to sink your soles into is also accompanied by an immaculate en-suite bathroom. With its earthy, soothing color palette, you’ll be able to easily unwind in the soaking tub and benefit from the beautiful, over-sized shower and large walk-in closet.

Other features which enhance the home include an internal stacked laundry, alarm system, forced air heating, air-conditioning, built-ins, two covered car spaces, and 24-hour security.

Perfectly positioned in a sought-after location and a peaceful street, this low maintenance lifestyle will also ensure you have ample time to take advantage of all the incredible amenities which await close by. Golf enthusiasts will relish the close proximity to the 18-hole, par 71 championship Rancho Park Golf Course which has played host to eighteen Los Angeles Opens as well as numerous LPGA and Senior tour events. Or, if shopping is your preferred pastime, the newly remodeled Westfield Century City Mall is less than a mile away. This two-level, 1.3 million-square-foot outdoor shopping mall which boasts Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, a Gelson’s supermarket, and a 15-screen AMC multiplex will ensure your every retail and entertainment need is met. For those with a taste for luxury, this condo is also conveniently located close to the iconic Beverly Hills.

About Leslie Kavanaugh

Native Californian, Leslie Kavanaugh has been recognized through her multi-decade real estate career as the top producing agent of California’s Westside community consisting of Bel Air, Hollywood, Santa Monica, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Beverly Hills. Recipient of California 100 & the Circle of Distinction awards, President’s Elite Circle, and Nation President’s Circle, Leslie’s expertise and outstanding sales record has been recognized countless times. Not only an exceptional leader in the real estate field, but also considered a ‘connector’ who uses her extensive clientele network to bring maximum exposure to her listings. Leslie is known for her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate and for her excellent professionalism providing top customer service. Her passion is evident in everything she does from showing her homes to her ongoing participation in community and charitable organizations.

To find out more about the opportunity to own California’s Westside finest homes, please view Leslie Kavanaugh of Rodeo Realty’s site: http://lesliekavanaugh.com

Leslie Kavanaugh – Rodeo Realty

Address- 202 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Contact- Leslie Kavanaugh CA DRE#0807553

Phone- 310-432-7232

Email: leslie@kavanaughhomes.com

URL- http://lesliekavanaugh.com

Address- 202 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/leslie.kavanaugh.90

News Source: Leslie Kavanaugh - Rodeo Realty