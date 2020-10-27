PHOENIX, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Phoenix, Arizona artist Bob Diercksmeier announced today that his art exhibition “Lest We Forget” will remain online at lestweforgetartshow.com through November 3, 2020. The show features 13 works created in 2020, all relating to events before and during the Trump Presidential administration since 2016. Visitors can view all pieces in a virtual 3D gallery on the website. The show is online-only because of COVID-19.

Bob is a Phoenix native and has been working as a professional artist in the valley since 1992. This show is a departure from the landscape-oriented work for which he is currently known.

“This work is very different from what I’ve been doing the past few years,” Diercksmeier stated. “It’s topical, political, and I hope thought-provoking.” When asked why he created the show, Bob replied, “It’s just how I naturally responded to all that was happening, all the things that were being said and done. I felt like I had to say something, and I speak my truth through my art.”

With just over a week until Election Day, the show is an intriguing review of the last four years. The works explore current issues like immigration, civil rights, discrimination, racism, and hypocrisy in digital and three-dimensional media. The digital pieces have various elaborate visual montages that are output onto different surfaces. The dimensional works include text art with manually stamped lettering, print-on-demand products, and assembled and framed physical objects.

‘Lest We Forget’ will be viewable online from October 2 through November 3, 2020, at https://lestweforget.bdabstracts.com/.

About Artist Bob Diercksmeier:

Bob Diercksmeier is a Phoenix, Arizona native and a 1988 graduate of The University of the Arts in Philadelphia (BFA Illustration). He started his career as a freelance illustrator (rjd-illustration.com), art director, and fine art landscape painter. He started his own graphic design company RJD Creative (rjdcreative.com) in 2001, while still painting the landscape in his free time. In 2015 he recommitted to his fine art efforts, focusing on contemporary representational landscape paintings and drawings (rjdfineart.com). In 2018 Bob expanded his subject matter to include a more abstract representation of the landscape, including different interpretations of various cacti (bdabstracts.com). In 2020 he began a series of pieces that were a notable departure from his landscape-oriented work. This series of topical, politically-oriented works grew into the exhibition “Lest We Forget” (lestweforgetartshow.com).

