NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia, April 9, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In “Letting Go: A Story of Change and Transformation” (ISBN: 978-1779628329), author Dan invites readers on a raw, powerful journey of self-discovery, resilience, and healing. This memoir isn’t just a story of overcoming adversity but a testament to the strength of women who rise through life’s challenges, finding their voice and purpose along the way.



Image caption: “Letting Go: A Story of Change and Transformation” by Dan.

Born into a rich, diverse heritage – Indigenous, Thai, Burmese, North Vietnamese, French, Dutch, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean – Dan’s life has been a mosaic of cultures, shaped by her parents’ escape from the Vietnam War and their migration to Australia. Growing up as the daughter of refugees, Dan learned early on the importance of identity, belonging, and self-acceptance. Her matriarchal lineage, filled with strong, resilient women, was a guiding force through the most challenging times.

In this first book of the Face Everything and Rise series, Dan unpacks the messiness of life, exploring how it’s never a straight path, how setbacks are inevitable, and how strength isn’t always about being perfect, but about showing up, step by step. She dives deep into the generational traumas that have shaped her, highlighting how women in her family fought to heal and transform, breaking cycles of pain to create new legacies of empowerment.

Dan emphasizes that true healing starts within. By confronting childhood trauma, family wounds, and cultural scars, we free ourselves from the past. Letting Go is a memoir and a blueprint for those looking to heal, transform, and rise above their circumstances.

“It’s about embracing who we are, mistakes and all,” says Dan. “Healing isn’t linear. We take it one step at a time, one day at a time, and move forward. The women in my life showed me that strength is built in the most unexpected ways.”

About the Author

Dan is a life & leadership coach, children’s yoga instructor, model, artist, and a mother, daughter, granddaughter, niece, friend, and sister. Her diverse heritage and the strength of her family’s matriarchal line have been the bedrock of her journey. Through Letting Go, Dan shares her own story of transformation and empowerment, offering guidance for others to face their own struggles and rise.

“Letting Go” is a powerful read for anyone ready to face their fears, heal old wounds, and rise stronger than ever before.

BOOK DETAILS:

Title: “Letting Go: A Story of Change and Transformation”

Author: Dan

Genre: Memoir

Release Date: March 28, 2025

ISBN (Paperback): 9781779628329

ISBN (eBook): 9781779628336

Purchase Link: https://amazon.com/dp/1779628323

