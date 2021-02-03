Lincoln Law School of San Jose Launches New Website

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lincoln Law School of San Jose is proud to announce that its newly designed website launched on January 25, 2021, after several months of working on its development. Their old site was perfectly functional, but this much-needed refresh will help students, potential students, faculty, and supporters to gain more from Lincoln’s online presence.

Dean Laura Palazzolo had this to say about the new, easier to use site: “Lincoln Law School is a hidden gem for those seeking a high quality, affordable legal education. It is our hope that this new website will make it easier for people to find and take advantage of the extraordinary opportunities Lincoln has to offer.”

In addition to the sleek new design, the site has moved from the old URL to LincolnLawSchool.edu. This new domain removes the geographical limitations associated with the old URL. Ideally, removing the locational reference will help draw in students from beyond the local area, with Lincoln’s law-related courses reaching across the country and in time even around the world. The new URL has the added benefit of being smoother, more descriptive, and more memorable.

The new website design falls in line with Lincoln’s mission to make legal education more accessible. It is faster and easier to navigate. The upgrades will help site visitors find the information they need more quickly and offer ample opportunity to get in touch with admissions staff in case other questions arise.

With all that’s going on in the world leading to a heavier reliance on online resources, it was a perfect time to ensure that Lincoln’s website visitors have the best possible user experience. Associate Dean Nick F. Forooghi had this to say about the new site: “Our new website and URL offer not only a great new look and feel but superior functionality and technology to provide forward-looking remote services to all our constituents; including our students, faculty, alumni and new visitors and applicants.”

The new site was designed by Lincoln’s marketing department, answering to Associate Dean Nick F. Forooghi, in collaboration with consulting firm Solid Vision Consulting, LLC and marketing firm Solutionarian.

The new website and URL simply provides a better, more modern web presence to support Lincoln Law School of San Jose’s continued commitment to providing an affordable, accessible law education that emphasizes real-world applications.

About Lincoln Law School of San Jose:

Lincoln Law School of San Jose’s mission is to make legal education affordable, and accessible to adults whose personal commitments or full-time careers might otherwise preclude them from pursuing a graduate-level degree. Lincoln’s professors are working lawyers and judges who provide Lincoln students with hands-on, real-world experience. Learn more: https://www.lincolnlawschool.edu/

Lincoln graduates go on to become valuable contributors to the San Jose community as members of the judiciary, lawyers, and public servants. Lincoln welcomes students of all ages from all walks of life who are ready to use their Lincoln education to make the world a better place. Last fall, Lincoln Law celebrated its 100-year anniversary.

News Source: Lincoln Law School of San Jose