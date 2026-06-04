CHIANG MAI, Thailand, June 4, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ling, the language learning platform offering courses in more than 70 languages, today announced the launch of its complete Macedonian language course, now available globally on web, iOS, and Android. The course features professionally recorded audio from native Macedonian speakers throughout the curriculum, supporting authentic pronunciation and listening comprehension.



Image caption: Ling launches full Macedonian course.

The launch expands Ling’s portfolio of lesser-taught language offerings and addresses a longstanding gap in the language-learning market, where Macedonian has remained largely unavailable on major language-learning platforms.

Spoken by approximately two million people worldwide, Macedonian is attracting increasing interest from a diverse range of learners, including members of the Macedonian diaspora seeking to reconnect with their heritage, remote workers relocating to North Macedonia, travelers exploring the Balkans, and language learners interested in Slavic languages.

Several factors are contributing to growing interest in the language:

Expanding Macedonian diaspora communities in countries including Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Rapid growth in North Macedonia’s digital nomad ecosystem, particularly in Skopje.

Increasing international tourism supported by expanded air connectivity from Western Europe.

Continued economic and political integration efforts with the European Union.

Growing interest in Slavic language study, where Macedonian serves as a useful entry point for related languages.

“Macedonian is a language many people have wanted to learn for years, but quality learning resources have been limited,” said Simon Bacher, CEO and Co-Founder of Ling. “We’ve heard from heritage learners, long-term travelers, and digital nomads who wanted a structured way to learn the language. Providing authentic native-speaker audio was a key priority because pronunciation and listening skills are essential parts of language acquisition.”

The Macedonian course includes vocabulary, grammar, reading, listening, speaking, and interactive dialogue exercises designed to help learners build practical communication skills. As with all Ling courses, lessons are delivered through short, gamified learning modules intended to support daily practice and long-term retention.

The course is available immediately through Ling’s web platform and mobile applications.

ABOUT LING

Ling is a language learning platform offering courses in more than 70 languages, including both widely spoken and lesser-taught languages that are often underserved by mainstream educational technology platforms. Through interactive lessons, native-speaker audio, real-life dialogues, and cultural insights, Ling helps learners develop practical language skills for travel, work, heritage connection, and personal growth.

For more information, visit: https://ling-app.com/

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Image caption: Ling launches full Macedonian course

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News Source: Ling