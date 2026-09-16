TENAFLY, N.J., Sept. 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 42DM, a B2B tech marketing agency specializing in go-to-market strategy for AI and SaaS companies, recently released “From Traffic to Pipeline: GTM Lessons from 100 Top AI Products,” a benchmark study mapping which channels and signals correlate with revenue across 100 leading AI infrastructure companies.



Image caption: 42DM’s 2026 GTM Benchmark Report, “From Traffic to Pipeline: GTM Lessons from 100 Top AI Products.”

The research was supervised by Kate Vasylenko, Co-Founder and CEO of 42DM. The focus on AI infrastructure was deliberate: the niche is developing at a pace that makes GTM cause-and-effect visible far faster than in mature categories, where market positions have been locked in for years.

“In a market this dynamic, you can actually watch companies rise or stall based on their GTM choices,” said Vasylenko. “That makes AI infrastructure a much cleaner lens for understanding which activities predict revenue and which ones just feel like progress.”

WHAT THE RESEARCH EXAMINES

The study analyzed more than 40 signals across 11 dimensions, including LinkedIn distribution, organic and AI search visibility, trust infrastructure, paid channels, and founder brand, using Spearman rank correlations against revenue outcomes.

Among the findings: the channel with the strongest controllable correlation to revenue is one most teams treat as secondary. Trust infrastructure outperforms raw traffic volume. And the early data on AI search visibility already shows a measurable signal, despite referral volumes still being modest.

On paid channels, the research surfaces meaningful differences between display, social, and search, with results that may prompt some teams to reconsider where their paid budget is working hardest.

“The patterns are consistent enough that we feel confident saying: the companies growing fastest in this space are building specific things, in a specific order,” Kate said. “The research shows what those things are.”

WHY AI INFRASTRUCTURE

AI infrastructure was selected because top performers in the niche compete for similar buyers and face similar GTM challenges without directly competing with each other. That structure allows clean comparisons across GTM approaches. The speed of the market means the data reflects recent strategic choices rather than positions built over a decade, making the correlations more actionable for companies building their GTM motion today.

ACCESS THE RESEARCH

The full report is available at 42dm.net/resource/downloads/gtm-benchmark-research/

It includes an interactive company explorer, GTM signal breakdowns, correlations segmented by GTM motion and company maturity, and a personalized audit checklist. Teams looking to benchmark their own GTM motion against the dataset can book a free review at 42dm.net/gtm-review-us/

METHODOLOGY

The benchmark covers 100 AI infrastructure companies selected to represent top performers within the niche. Data was collected across LinkedIn, Similarweb, Ahrefs, G2, GitHub, analyst databases, and proprietary AI visibility tools. All correlations are reported as Spearman rank coefficients.

ABOUT 42DM

42DM is a B2B tech marketing agency that helps AI companies, SaaS platforms, cybersecurity firms, and fintech brands build measurable go-to-market engines. The agency’s services span demand generation, inbound marketing, AI search optimization (AEO), account-based marketing (ABM), martech, and PPC. 42DM works with companies at Series A through the growth stage and publishes original research to help marketing leaders make data-driven GTM decisions.

Media contact: marketing@42dm.net

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Image caption: 42DM’s 2026 GTM Benchmark Report, “From Traffic to Pipeline: GTM Lessons from 100 Top AI Products.”

News Source: 42DM