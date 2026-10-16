ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nearly two years after Hurricane Helene devastated Asheville’s River Arts District, one of its most visible abandoned corners is coming back to life. Lobo Builders has restored a landmark historic church as The Treadway, six Mountain Modern townhomes in the district USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards named the No. 1 arts district in the United States in 2026.



Image caption: The Treadway, Asheville, NC River Arts District, Lobobuilders.com.

Designed by Wilson Architects and Channel Designs Interiors, each of the six residences features 23-foot dome ceilings, custom cabinetry, native materials, and architectural stone preserved from the original structure. Modern stairwells sit alongside those original details, and every home has sweeping French Broad River views and a private porch.

The River Arts District is a walkable community known for strolling from shop to shop, and The Treadway’s design encourages that, promoting organic community engagement.

“I had dreamed of renovating this building for years, but the opportunity never presented itself,” said Thomas Wolfe, two-time Griffin Award winner and co-founder and general contractor of Lobo Builders. “When the door opened to purchasing the building, we knew Calder and Aaron Wilson and Channel Designs would be the right designers. Our crews are master craftsmen and have done an incredible job realizing their designs. It is personally and professionally fulfilling to see the project completed and to see the community benefit.”

Lobo Builders has long been a supporter of the arts in Western North Carolina, including the artists of the River Arts District and the Diana Wortham Theatre. After Helene, the company wanted to help the beloved district recover.

The Treadway is part of the 2026 Western North Carolina Parade of Homes, a self-guided showcase presented by the Builders Association of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Tours are October 17-18 and 24-25, 2026, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can vote for their favorite homes October 16-18 at https://wncparadeofhomes.com/.

The Treadway is at 4-14 Roberts Street in the River Arts District. For more information, visit https://TheTreadway.com/ or contact Joanna Baker of Patton Allen Real Estate at 828-713-9135.

ABOUT LOBO BUILDERS

Founded in 2012 by Thomas and Annie Wolfe, Lobo Builders crafts custom mountain homes and renovations across Western North Carolina through transparent systems built on trust, integrity, and concierge-level customer care. The company is also a supporter of Blue Ridge Public Radio. Learn more at https://www.lobobuilders.com/.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/uK-3hm9Sn6Q?si=8HvAGmef-7LBGV9u

News Source: Lobo Builders