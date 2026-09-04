BUDA, Texas, Sept. 4, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Taste on Main, a longtime Buda restaurant, is evolving into an Italian Steakhouse concept pairing Texas beef with classic Italian flavors. The restaurant embraces the new Italian direction, while preserving its celebrated steaks, East Coast oyster bar, and craft cocktail program. The transformation of the dining room is underway, culminating in the official launch of TasTe Italian Steakhouse on September 24.



Image caption: Taste on Main Becomes TasTe Italian Steakhouse.

When the culinary team at Taste on Main was challenged to create a standout dish for Monday nights, the result was a Lasagna that quickly became the beginning of something new. Taste has always been chef-driven. Handmade pasta has always had a place in its kitchen. As the culinary team evolved, the menu began moving in an unmistakably Italian direction. The menu has new language, rich sauces, and Italian classics-all served with plenty of focaccia and Chianti.

According to Tamra Tindol, President, “This is an evolution, not a reopening. The name may be evolving, and the menu may be speaking a new language, but the heart of TasTe Italian Steakhouse remains the same. We will remain open 7 days a week throughout the transition. We will offer 14 weekly meal services across lunch, dinner, and brunch.”

Daily happy hour will continue from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., along with the restaurant’s all-day drink specials, including half-price bottles of wine every Monday. TasTe Italian Steakhouse will maintain its allocated spirits program, sourcing rare and hard-to-find bourbons, while expanding its wine list to showcase more Italian varietals.

TasTe Italian Steakhouse is a chef-driven restaurant in Buda, Texas. TasTe combines the traditions of an Italian steakhouse, with exceptional steaks, handmade pastas, an East Coast oyster bar, thoughtfully crafted cocktails, an extensive wine list, and allocated spirits program. TasTe is open seven days a week for lunch, dinner, and brunch. https://tasteonmain.com/

— Please Drink Responsibly —

Media contact: https://tasteonmain.com/contact/

IMAGE link for media: https://tasteonmain.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/TasteonMainFront-scaled.jpg

News Source: Taste on Main