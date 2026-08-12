CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LodeStar Software Solutions (LodeStar), the leading provider of mortgage closing cost and fee data, today announced that it has been ranked No. 3,091 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Marking its fourth appearance on the list, LodeStar ranks 239th in software, 94th in Pennsylvania, and 87th in the Philly-Camden-Wilmington area. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.



Image caption: LodeStar Software Solutions.

“Receiving Inc. 5000 recognition for the fourth time highlights the stability of our ongoing growth,” said LodeStar CEO and Co-Founder, Jim Paolino. “We aren’t racing to the finish line, but steadily expanding to support our customers with reliable data and technology as the market shifts and companies evolve.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. These businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

ABOUT LODESTAR SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

Founded by Jim Paolino and David Spektor in 2013 in response to the complexities of closing cost disclosures, LodeStar is a privately held firm specializing exclusively in mortgage closing costs. From statewide transfer taxes to granular township-level fees, LodeStar ensures accurate, compliant fee disclosures for every loan, serving as a trusted partner in fee management. Driven by its core values of clarity, community and connectivity, the company helps mortgage lenders across the country drive down mortgage production costs through precise disclosures and reliable services. Learn more at https://www.lodestarss.com/.

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Lindsey Neal

Depth for LodeStar Software Solutions

404-549-9282

lindsey@depthpr.com

News Source: LodeStar Software Solutions