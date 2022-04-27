IRVINE, Calif., April 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, announced today that Logix Federal Credit Union (Logix) has rolled out Mortgage Coach to enhance the mortgage advisory service it provides to members. Nearly 200 registered mortgage loan officers will use the Mortgage Coach platform to help members understand how various home financing strategies can best fulfill their homeownership goals and build wealth.

Headquartered in Los Angeles County, Logix is reputed as one of the nation’s largest and most reliable credit unions. Logix has more than $9 billion in assets and operates branches in service of more than 225,000 members. In keeping with its commitment to investing in financial health and education, Logix offers a comprehensive Financial Wellness program that supports members’ with money management and financial planning services to encourage better, smarter financial decisions.

By partnering with Mortgage Coach, Logix has empowered its mortgage lending arm with interactive Total Cost Analysis (TCA) presentations, which educate consumers by modeling home loan performance over time. The partnership will enable Logix loan officers to solidify themselves as trusted mortgage advisors by providing members user-friendly comparisons of lending scenarios to help them make more informed decisions. TCA presentations are personalized, digital and can be shared with borrowers via text, email or Mortgage Coach’s mobile app.

“Logix is the financial institution of choice for hundreds of thousands of members because it prioritizes service, education and financial success above all else,” Mortgage Coach President Joe Puthur said. “Our TCA presentations will help achieve Logix’s commitment to mortgage engagement, experience and education by streamlining each loan officer’s ability to provide personalized financial education to every credit union member, increasing homeownership and equity access to everyone they serve.”

This service was selected by the Logix management team with intentions to provide greater value to members.

“Mortgage Coach has presented our mortgage lending division at Logix with an incredible ​​opportunity to offer enhanced advisory services to thousands of members,” Logix President and CEO Ana Fonseca said. “Mortgage Coach’s TCAs will make it easier for our staff to deliver more value to members by helping them consider how their mortgage fits holistically into a broader financial picture.”

About Mortgage Coach:

Mortgage Coach is an award-winning borrower conversion platform that gives consumers the confidence to transact with educational presentations that model loan performance over time. The company’s side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower conversion, repeat business and referrals. To date, more than 140 enterprise independent mortgage banks, depository banks and credit unions rely on Mortgage Coach to deliver personalized, modern service that grows revenue and customer loyalty. To learn more about Mortgage Coach, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com or follow @MortgageCoach.

About Logix:

Chartered in 1937, Logix Federal Credit Union offers a full menu of financial services, and surcharge-free access to 30,000 ATMs nationwide. Logix Federal Credit Union is rated “superior” for financial strength, and is the largest credit union headquartered in Los Angeles County, with more than 225,000 members and $9 billion in assets. Logix operates 18 branches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Federally insured by NCUA. Logix is an Equal Housing Lending. NMLS ID 503781. For more information, visit http://www.lfcu.com/.

