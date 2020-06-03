LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Brotherhood Crusade, a Los Angeles based, 52 year old civil rights institution, announced a statement today by President and CEO, Charisse Bremond Weaver, who weighed in on the recent protests in Los Angeles and across the country regarding police brutality and people of color.



Bremond Weaver stated, “Institutionalized racism, unfortunately, is our American story. We need everyone in this fight for change. As we continue this journey together, it is critical that we tell a story that African Americans are having a crisis of humanity at every level. It will not be enough to just protest for the thousands of African Americans who have been murdered by law enforcement in Los Angeles and across the United States.”

Brotherhood Crusade, a grassroots organization, provides programs and services to answer the unmet needs of low-income, underserved, under-represented and disenfranchised individuals. The institution’s mission is to help individuals overcome the barriers that deter their pursuit of success in life and facilitate opportunities for a better quality of life by effectuating improved health & wellness, facilitating academic success, promoting personal, social & economic growth, providing access to artistic excellence & cultural awareness, increasing financial literacy and building community agencies & institutions.

Bremond Weaver continued, “For decades, data has been telling a story that my people (African Americans) are experiencing a level of death, trauma and disproportionate impact that all of us should be alarmed. It is not acceptable that African Americans are the hardest hit by COVID-19 merely because of a refusal to rectify and reverse centuries of social inequity and disinvestment. African Americans remain at the bottom of every socio- economic indicator including unemployment, underemployment, housing stability and homelessness. Indeed, the fact that we are 8% of the population in Los Angeles County and comprise 33% of the homeless population is literally a crime against humanity. Not to mention the disproportionate demographic of African Americans impacted by the school-to-prison pipeline.”

Brotherhood Crusade works to ensure all black and brown Americans have equitable access to human & social services and continually improves their quality of life.

Bremond Weaver continued, “The protests around this city, county and country represent the truth of the African American experience. It represents that we can’t protest without bringing in the National Guard. We can’t protest without LAPD using rubber bullets, tear gas and their batons. Clearly, there is an urgent need to continue to tell the story that we are a forgotten race, aggressively raise awareness around the issue, mobilize African Americans and our allies, invest the appropriate resources in our community, build competencies and supportive infrastructure within African American communities, and facilitate meaningful policy and systems change to eradicate structurally and institutionally racist systems.”

In the 52 years since its founding, Brotherhood Crusade has provided human and social services to more than 100,000 South Los Angeles residents annually. These services include educational enrichment & academic assistance services, arts & drama appreciation, at-risk youth prevention programs, health education, life & social skills training, domestic violence assistance, character development, appreciation of diversity training, employment readiness, post-employment services, counseling, financial education, health screening, health education, access to cultural and artistic excellence, core capacity training for minority-led organization, recreational services, homeless services, and the provision of emergency food, clothing, and shelter.

Recently, with the coronavirus epidemic, The Brotherhood Crusade COVID-19 Community Rapid Response Fund was developed to help youth, young adults and families in this critical time to assist them with basic living, academic and household needs to assist our students while they are away from their schools and the organization’s YouthSource Center, which provides training, access to technology and several internships, apprenticeships and job opportunities for its youth.

Bremond Weaver added, “To this end, we all have the power to be part of the solution. Have a conversation with a young African American youth to lift up their voice and to share that we see them, we hear them and we love them. We will be in this fight until institutional racism no longer exists. We will no longer be on the winds of change, we will be the wind!”

The Brotherhood Crusade was founded in 1968. The organization’s principal mission is to champion equality and equity by removing and/or helping individuals overcome the barriers that deter their pursuit of success in life and facilitate opportunities for a better quality of life by effectuating improved health & wellness, facilitating academic success, promoting personal, social & economic growth, providing access to artistic excellence & cultural awareness, increasing financial literacy and building community agencies & institutions. The Brotherhood Crusade has a history of building alliances with other organizations, corporations and foundations of goodwill that are committed to and understand the tremendous need for helping our community and people grow and prosper.

