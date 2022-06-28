LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Toastmaster Harriet Kamakil Brown, of Los Angeles, California, rose among more than 70 local contestants to win the district-level competition of the Toastmasters International Speech Contest, Toastmasters District 52 announced today. Kamakil Brown advances to the region quarterfinal round of the contest, competing for one of 28 spots in the semifinals, to be held in a hybrid format on Thursday, Aug. 18. From there, eight contestants will advance to the World Championship of Public Speaking®, which takes place Saturday, Aug. 21, in Nashville, Tennessee.



IMAGE CAPTION: Toastmaster Harriet Kamakil Brown | www.District52.org

Kamakil Brown, a Prepared Speakers Toastmasters Club member in Glendale, California, surpassed fierce competition to win over the judges with her speech, “This One.” Her presentation touched on the themes of self-improvement, thankfulness, and resilience. When it comes to connecting with an audience, she said, “Take a deep breath, don’t take yourself too seriously, focus on the message you have to deliver and be grateful for the privilege to be able to share it with your audience.”

Kamakil Brown will compete with up to 122 other winners from Districts around the world who advance to the 2022 region quarterfinal round after winning their club, Area, Division and District speech competitions like she did. Their five- to seven-minute speeches were judged on content, delivery, and language.

“I joined Toastmasters International because I come from a country where women are seen, but barely heard,” says Toastmaster Kamakil Brown. “I always enjoyed writing and communication, but I had to improve my public speaking skills… Now I can also share my story verbally.” Kamakil Brown is a Field Representative for the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, a bridge for government organizations that have an interest in information on nonimmigrants whose primary reason for coming to the United States is to be students.

The Toastmasters International Speech Contest began in 1938 and is the world’s largest speech contest, involving 30,000 participants from 149 countries. It culminates with the famous World Championship of Public Speaking held annually at the organization’s International Convention.

About Toastmasters District 52:

District 52 comprises more than 90 corporate and community Toastmasters clubs in Burbank, Glendale, Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, San Fernando Valley, Valencia, Calabazas, and Malibu.

To learn more about District 52 please visit: https://www.district52.org/ and http://www.d52.me/MeetUp

About Toastmasters International:

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization’s membership exceeds 300,000 in more than 15,800 clubs in 149 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit http://www.toastmasters.org/. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

News Source: Toastmasters District 52