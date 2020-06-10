WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Structured Settlements Trade Association (NSSTA) has named Louis Masry as 2020-2021 President. Masry is a co-owner at Quest Settlements, where he serves as Principal and as a Senior Settlement Consultant. He has assumed the role of President from Michelle Caine, who completed her year in the role.



NSSTA is an organization with over 1,200 members. The association has been active since 1985, striving to serve as a thought leader and resource for the structured settlement industry. Their efforts include updating their members on recent federal and state legislation and court decisions and holding continuing education and professional certification meetings.

In addition to continuing his role on NSSTA’s Board of Directors for the 2020-2021 calendar, Masry now also holds the title of the association’s President. He says, “I’ve been in the industry a long time, and I’ve seen many ups and downs. Now, more than ever, protecting access to tax-free structured settlements is vital to ensuring the wellbeing of millions of injured claimants.”

Specifically, he hopes his role as President will help NSSTA navigate the anticipated increase of federal tax legislation bills as the government addresses COVID-19. He plans to work actively with lawmakers to protect the tax codes that affect the structured settlement industry.

With over two decades of settlement consulting experience under his belt, Masry is well-positioned to support NSSTA as they move forward in this unprecedented time. Ultimately, he hopes to use this new role to support the industry while enabling the professionals in it to best serve their claimants, as well as their families and attorneys.

Rosa Florentino, Principal and Senior Settlement Consultant at Quest Settlements, says of Masry, “All of us who’ve ever worked with Louis know that he puts our claimants and our overall profession first. He is a true advocate for all those in need and is sure to improve what we can all do for our clients and trade association. I can only imagine the good he will do as NSSTA president.”

Masry holds various State life insurance licenses and holds both his Series 7 and Series 63 Securities Licenses. Additionally, he has affiliated memberships with the Association of American Justice (AAJ), Consumer Attorneys Association of California (CAOC), Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA), Consumer Attorneys Association of San Diego (CASD), Nevada Justice Association (NJA), and the California Applicants’ Attorneys Association (CAAA).

Through his work at Quest Settlements, Masry and his team provide a broad range of advisory services and financial products. They aim to pair claimants and their loved ones with the products and services that best meet their unique needs.

