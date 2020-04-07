NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Love Blossoms Essentials LLC, an organic and vegan skincare brand, announces its new online shop and the release of the Essentials Beauty Bundles, its revamped subscription and auto-delivery program.



“Our new website and beauty bundles signify our continuing commitment to providing our clients with 100% natural skincare formulas, while ensuring an unmatched customer experience every day,” said Dr. Deon Davis-Mutee, CEO & Founder. “Our beauty line is made with only the highest quality ingredients, free of fillers and harsh chemicals that have become ubiquitous in the beauty world. Our nourishing formulas are powered by plant-derived peptides, antioxidant-rich oils, and a myriad of other natural extracts.”

With the new Essentials Beauty Bundles Program, everyone can enjoy automatic delivery of their favorite natural products on a regular basis, free shipping and a discount on every order.

The following beauty bundles are available for auto-delivery options:

Glow up Bundle : Honey & Turmeric Face Mask, Rose Water, Skin Nectar.

: Honey & Turmeric Face Mask, Rose Water, Skin Nectar. Amazing Skin Bundle : Coffee Scrub, Turmeric Facial Bar, Rose Water, Skin Nectar.

: Coffee Scrub, Turmeric Facial Bar, Rose Water, Skin Nectar. Love & Rejuvenate Bundle: Any of our Organic Sugar scrubs and Bath Soaps.

Any of our Organic Sugar scrubs and Bath Soaps. Love A Fresh Face Bundle: Turmeric Face Bar, Rose Water, and Skin Nectar.

Turmeric Face Bar, Rose Water, and Skin Nectar. The Love Bug Essentials Bundle: Facial Turmeric Bar, Chamomile Silky Body Oil, Activated Charcoal Mask.

Facial Turmeric Bar, Chamomile Silky Body Oil, Activated Charcoal Mask. Bathing Beauty Bundle: Any three soaps, plus a free surprise bar.

During the launch, Love Blossoms Essentials is offering free shipping on orders over $75 to all its clients for a limited time.

The brand believes in the power of a well-executed, natural skincare regimen. Indulging in self-care is a practice that the brand deeply encourages.

“I loved it so much that I embarked on a formal study in becoming a Master Herbalist. As a former victim of eczema and psoriasis, I handpicked every product because I personally use them on a daily basis to help suppress the recurrence of eczema and psoriasis and to maintain healthy, glowing and well-nourished skin,” Dr. Deon David-Mutee adds.

Love Blossoms Essentials is looking to make its natural product line more accessible to everyone by opening lines of distribution. For opportunities, please contact: Dr. Deon Davis-Mutee, Tel: 954-822-7661, loveblossomsessentials@yahoo.com.

About Love Blossoms Essentials LLC

Love Blossoms Essentials beauty products are made from nourishing botanical extracts that are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and essential fatty acids. Its potent formulas combine ingredients known to address concerns such as breakouts, redness, wrinkles, hyper pigmentation, discoloration, dry skin, eczema and psoriasis. For more information, visit: https://www.loveblossomsessentials.com.

About The Founder

Dr. Deon Davis-Mutee, CEO, currently holds Doctorates in Education and Leadership, a Master’s Degree in Business Management, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Entertainment Management. She has worked as a nurse in the field of nephrology for more than 32 years. She’s a Guardian Ad Litem, Certified Life Coach, advocate, ambassador, author, and most of all, a dedicated mother and grandmother.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mari Naranjo, DreamCatcher Marketing & Productions, Tel: 305.333.1097, hello@dreamcatchermkt.com, www.dreamcatchermkt.com

