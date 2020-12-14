LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –– The Lowell Plan, Inc., a private non-profit economic development organization that ensures the City of Lowell is a successful, thriving place for all to live, learn, work, play, and grow a business in the rapidly changing global economy announced today that Mouli Ramani, CEO of Horsepower Technologies Inc., has formally joined its Board of Directors.

He will serve alongside an already impressive list of Lowell’s civic and business influencers to help guide the city towards a successful future.

Mouli Ramani currently serves as the President and CEO of Horsepower Technologies™, a Lowell-based healthcare, performance and biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative products and SaaS services into a $200B+ market. He also serves as New Venture Fellow at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. Mouli is passionate about entrepreneurship and devotes time to local start-ups and technology growth companies, by coaching and supporting their initiatives with advice, fundraising, consulting and networking.

Mouli is also mentor with EforAll (https://eforall.org), a nonprofit organization headquartered in Lowell whose mission is to accelerate economic and social impact in the communities it serves through inclusive entrepreneurship. He also actively supports Dream Big! (https://www.dream-big.org/), a charity focused on providing girls and young women from low-income situations with the equipment, sports attire, program fees and leadership training needed to enable them to participate in sports and physical activities that contribute to their health, education and overall well-being.

“Mouli is an accomplished local business leader, having held several senior leadership positions, ranging from early stage startups to large multi-national Fortune 500 companies,” said Allison Lamey, Executive Director at The Lowell Plan and Lowell Development & Financial Corporation. “We are confident that he will add great value to our Board of Directors and that the Lowell Plan will benefit from his insights, particularly with respect to the city’s growing technology startup community.”

“I am thrilled to join the Lowell Plan’s Board of Directors. I fell in love with this city years ago at the Summer Music Series and could not have imagined this honor back then,” commented Mouli. “I look forward to helping Lowell continue its development of a dynamic, sustainable economy and to further improve its vibrant and diverse cultural offerings.”

About Horsepower

Horsepower Technologies Inc. (“HTI”) – https://www.horsepowertech.com/ – is a Lowell, Massachusetts-based high-tech startup. The company has introduced a revolutionary product that significantly reduces both the rehabilitation time and incidence of injury in equine athletes worldwide. HTI is also commercializing an innovative SaaS platform from which meaningful performance and wellness data can, for the first time, be collected and analyzed. HTI has developed these products in a capital-efficient manner by successfully leveraging existing human medical and material science advances, as well as existing sensor designs and data collection techniques. The company has repurposed them to address this large, attractive, and under-served market.

Mouli Ramani CEO and President, Horsepower Technologies Inc.

Horsepower Technologies Inc. has introduced a revolutionary product that significantly reduces both the rehabilitation time and incidence of injury in equine athletes worldwide.

