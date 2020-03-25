IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LS365 Corporation (LS365) has announced their commitment to remain open for business and support law firms and legal operations that don’t have access to their offices during Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that continues to develop. Vice President James Vickers said Monday “We are finding ourselves collectively in uncharted waters and with daily uncertainty.”



Vickers adds, “There are serious health concerns, widespread closures of schools, courts, businesses, alternative working arrangements, which is causing havoc on our day to day lives, but as members of the legal community, we will band together and get through this.”

Like most of your respective firms, practices and organizations, we have been making several internal adjustments to help promote the safety and well-being of our team members, while still being able to remain open to assist our fellow members and clients. LS365 is remaining open for business to assist the legal community with any needs they might have as they might not have access to services or functions from their offices. We do not anticipate any significant effects on either our availability or the level of service we can provide, for the things that are under our control.

WE ARE HERE TO BE YOUR DE FACTO LITIGATION SUPPORT/OFFICE SERVICES SUPPORT WHILE YOU DON’T HAVE ACCESS TO YOUR OFFICE.

Promoting health and Safety

Nothing is more important than the community’s health and safety, and the need to protect those most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

As you continue to take the steps to minimize health risks to your teammates, your clients and our communities, we want to be part of the solution.

We’re available whenever and wherever you are

In a humble effort to help the legal community as a whole, we are trying to assist our members and clients with anything that they need done.

Below is a list of some of the services that we are assisting everyone with:

Messenger/Courier Services – As long there is a safe place to pick up and deliver your documents, we will be there to assist with the delivery of any documents or productions that you might have to produce at your deadline.

eFiling – If you don’t have access or an account to efiling, we are assisting with efilings.

Copy/Printing/Scanning – If you don’t have access to your office services in your building, we will gladly pick up any documents from your home or office or email (left outside the door with instructions) and copy/print/scan and either email or return with no charge for pickup and delivery. We can receive up to 100GB of data per upload for projects.

Court Reporting Services – We are prepared to handle your depositions via video conferencing in order to maintain your deposition schedules and try to minimize the disruption that promoting social distancing may cause.

eDiscovery Services – Anything related to eDiscovery from forensic collections to document reviews can be done remotely and we can assist and address any concerns.

Anything else you might need we’re here for you!

Have an unusual request – just give us a call. At the end of the day, all we want to do is assist our members and the community any way we can during these unprecedented times. We all know this situation is creating unknown impacts on all of our businesses and lives and we just want to do our part to minimize the stress and turbulence during these trying times. We’re in this together, and as the situation evolves, we’ll continue to do everything we can to support our members and community. LS365 will continue to be here for you now and in the future.

Because of the financial impact this pandemic has caused our community, our service rates will be reduced until further notice.

For Court Updates – As the courts are constantly revising their information regarding court services and availability, we want the community to be updated with these status updates and changes. We created a page where you can get all court updates in one location: https://www.litsupport365.com/blog/categories/covid-19-court-updates

Thank you from the entire LS365 family

“LS365 is revolutionizing the litigation support industry by providing cost effective practice support solutions to legal service vendors, law firms, corporations and solo practitioners,” adds Vickers. “We are working on breaking the mold of traditional practice support and legal support services. We don’t sell you unneeded services, we listen and assist with completing your objective.”

Find your tailored solution at https://www.litsupport365.com/

