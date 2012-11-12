LAS VEGAS, Nev., Nov. 12, 2012 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kids with medical needs feel better and get better with tender loving care. So do older family members with disabilities. But human TLC is seldom handy 24/7. That’s where a warm, fuzzy toy animal can make a difference. On Monday, November 12, 250 of them are being donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) of Greater Las Vegas by LTC Financial Partners, LLC (LTCFP), one of America’s largest and most experienced long-term care insurance agencies. Sixteen of the toys are lifelike robotic cats capable of responding to a child’s movements.

“The idea is to help kids on the mend as well as grandma, grandpa, mom or dad, who may also need a little cheering up,” says Denise Gott, LTCFP’s National Sales Manager. “We chose Ronald McDonald House as the ideal recipient to distribute the gifts, because of their focus on bringing families together during a child’s medical emergency.”

A sampling of the cuddly toys have been on display at the LTCFP booth at the Tenth National Long Term Care Insurance Producers Summit, November 10-12, 2012, at the Las Vegas Tropicana Hotel. On November 12, the toys are being taken to Ronald McDonald House for later distribution to families traveling to Las Vegas with a child needing care.

During the conference, long-term care expert and spokesperson Dr. Marion Somers (known as “Dr. Marion” on radio, TV and in the press) has been on hand to answer questions and explain the therapeutic effects toy animals can have on people of all ages. Dr. Marion is also scheduled to appear on Las Vegas television Monday morning.

The gifting event takes place during “Long-Term Care Awareness Month,” which is November each year.

About LTCFP:

LTCFP – http://www.ltcfp.com – is a proud supporter of the “3 in 4 Need More” campaign: http://www.3in4needmore.com/ . The company has a long history of philanthropy ranging from hand-assembled bikes for kids in Tampa, Florida, to bear toys and financial support for an AIDS-plagued African village.

About RMHC of Greater Las Vegas:

Believing that every child deserves a safe and supportive place to grow, Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) of Greater Las Vegas creates and supports programs that directly improve the health, education and well-being of children in our community. We fulfill our mission by providing a home-away-from-home at the Ronald McDonald House® for families who travel to Las Vegas to receive critical medical treatment for their children, and manage programs that service the immediate needs of children and families in our community. For more information, or to make a donation, visit http://www.rmhlv.com/ .

– Photo Caption: Dr. Marion with Robotic Cat.

