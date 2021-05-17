CLEVELAND, Ohio, May 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luma Wealth Advisors is pleased to announce that it has formed an Advisory Council to facilitate its national growth as a leading provider of financial advice for women and their families.



Council members, who are thought leaders in their respective industries, have been selected to provide their views and perspectives. They will meet quarterly to help the firm continue to enhance its offerings, improve its client service, and develop strategic partnerships.

In addition to Heather R. Ettinger, Founder and CEO of Luma Wealth, council members include:

* Cassidy Blackwell, Director of International Communications for Airbnb, is experienced in empowering women and underrepresented communities

* Dr. Nicola Finley, a board-certified internal medicine physician and lecturer, has a passion for women’s health topics and health equity

* Kate Healy, NextGen Advocate, focuses on advocacy for sustainability issues facing the financial planning profession

* Jenn Kenning, CEO & Co-Founder of Align, has expertise in the impact sector

* Anne Richie, Managing Director at The Mezzanine Fund, has extensive experience helping companies grow

According to Kenneth J. Coleman, Luma Wealth’s president, “This talented and diverse group shares Luma Wealth’s vision for empowering women and can help guide our focus on women’s overall wellness.” Heather Ettinger adds, “I look forward to the dialogue we will share as we continue to implement Luma Wealth’s mission across the country.”

About Luma Wealth

Luma Wealth Advisors is a division of Fairport Wealth that provides women and their families with personalized wealth planning, experienced investment management, and a supportive, enriching community where they can learn, connect, and celebrate with other women. For more information, visit: https://www.lumawealth.com/.

About Hightower

Hightower is a national wealth management firm that provides growth capital and front- to back-end support services to independent-minded financial advisory businesses. Operating as a Registered Investment Advisor, Hightower provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices. Corporate services include 401(k) consulting and corporate cash management. For more information, visit https://hightoweradvisors.com/.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC, Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC Registered Investment Adviser.

