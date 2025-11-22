CORONA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Macfox Bike today announced the launch of its Black Friday electric bike promotion, offering discounts of up to 23% on select models, including the X7, X1S, M16, and X2. This year, Macfox introduced two new models based on rider feedback across different height ranges: the X7 and the M16.



The new X7 is designed for riders 4’11” to 5’9”, featuring wider tires—20x4.5 in the front and 20×5.0 in the rear—for a more aggressive look and stronger traction. Combined with hydraulic brakes, the X7 offers enhanced control and improved safety.

The M16 is built for younger riders 4’2” to 5’0”. This model was created in response to long-time Macfox customers, many of whom come from multi-child households. After purchasing a Macfox e-bike for their high school–aged rider, younger children also wanted a bike suited to their size. Compared with taller models on the market, the M16 is tailored for smaller riders and features wide tires that make the bike easier and safer to handle.

As Macfox’s first model, the X1S has earned widespread praise since its debut and receives several 2025 upgrades, including a Shield Light, Gold Chain, upgraded brake pads, upgraded tires, and a new dashboard.

The X1S x Bs.zay collaboration edition also introduces new color options, further enhancing its visual identity.

For performance-oriented users, the X2—an upgraded version of the X1S—comes equipped with full suspension, hydraulic brakes, extended range, and higher power output. It is suitable for a wider range of riding scenarios, delivering improved speed and an overall enhanced riding experience.

All Macfox e-bikes can be equipped with dual batteries. Even if riders do not purchase the second battery initially, they can add one later through the official Macfox website.

All Macfox models are highly customizable. Riders can modify components such as the frame, pedals, and lights to create their preferred look and configuration. Thanks to the frame geometry, long seat design, and rear-biased center of gravity, Macfox e-bikes are also well-suited for wheelies and other stunt riding.

Macfox Bike is a U.S.-based electric mobility company dedicated to providing young riders with a safe, stylish, expressive, and independent riding experience. https://macfoxbike.com/

