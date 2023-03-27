NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., March 27, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Professional Tennis Player Madison Keys and her Kindness Wins foundation to reveal renovated tennis courts in North Charleston ahead of the 2023 Credit One Charleston Open. After the unveiling, youth in attendance will participate in a tennis clinic before a Q&A with Madison. All media are cordially invited to the unveiling of the courts on April 3, 2023 from 4-5 p.m. EDT at the JV Morris Tennis Center at 103 North Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29405.



Photo Caption: Professional Tennis Player Madison Keys.

Last September, 2019 Charleston Open Champion Madison Keys and her foundation Kindness Wins held a social media fundraiser on its annual “Kindness Wins Day” to raise money for community courts in need. With donations from the Credit One Charleston Open, WTA Charities, her fellow tennis champions and fans around the world, Madison decided she wanted to use funds to give back to the community of Charleston, a city she holds close to her heart.

This first project is being done in partnership with the USTA South Carolina, who regularly use the four courts at the JV Morris Tennis Center to provide tennis clinics to underserved youth in the North Charleston area. The city has recently renovated two of the four courts and will unveil the Kindness Wins Courts to continue the mission of getting more youth in the community involved in tennis.

ABOUT KINDNESS WINS:

Founded in 2020 by Madison Keys, Kindness Wins is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to promoting kindness to youth, kindness to self and kindness to others in times of struggle. The foundation supports youth access to sports, education and their own desires to make a difference and create a kinder world

For more information, visit https://www.kindnesswins.org/ or Facebook (https://facebook.com/KindnessWinsFoundation), Twitter (@KindnessWinsFdn), and Instagram (@KindnessWinsFoundation).

ABOUT MADISON KEYS:

Madison Keys is a Grand Slam finalist (2017 US Open), three-time Grand Slam semifinalist (2022 Australian Open, 2018 Roland Garros and 2015 Australian Open), and holds six WTA titles. She achieved a career-high ranking of No. 7 in the world and claimed the Charleston Open title in 2019, also receiving a key to the city.

ABOUT USTA SOUTH CAROLINA:

USTA South Carolina is the state branch of the United States Tennis Association and is in one of nine states that comprise the USTA Southern Section. A not-for-profit organization with more than 22,000 members, USTA South Carolina offers a variety of tennis programs and services for all ages and abilities to “promote and develop the growth of tennis” across South Carolina. For more information, visit https://sctennis.com/ or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/sctennis), Twitter (@ustasc) or Instagram (@ustasouthcarolina).

News Source: Kindness Wins