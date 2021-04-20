ONTARIO, Calif., April 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In celebration of World Amateur Radio Day on April 18, Maglite and ARRL, the national association for Amateur Radio®, have announced they have formed a partnership based on the common mission of helping people be prepared for emergencies and to serve their communities in extreme situations such as natural disasters.

ARRL member-volunteers provide public service through the ARRL Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®), and by expanding the reservoir of trained operators and technicians in radio communications and radio technology. Mag Instrument is the leading maker of U.S.-manufactured high-quality flashlights that have a deserved reputation for performance, reliability and durability.

“Amateur radio operators, or ‘hams,’ help people in times of difficulty, often by supporting emergency communications when critical infrastructure is damaged, and by responding to the needs of first responders to keep connected,” said Anthony Maglica, Founder, Owner and CEO of MAG Instrument Inc. “We manufacture a product that has been used in public safety for over 40 years and we are very supportive of the incredible dedication of radio amateurs, so culturally this is a great alliance for both brands.”

MAGLITE® is the preferred flashlight brand of many police, fire and other first responder organizations and is the official flashlight of NASAR – the National Association of Search and Rescue. The partnership with ARRL will entail Mag Instrument creating special laser engraved Maglite® product for ARRL as well as offering their members special pricing on a select line of Maglite products, and in turn, those purchases raise funds for ARRL to support their mission.

“ARRL is delighted that Maglite recognizes the service and skill of ARRL members. This partnership will help us introduce amateur radio to more people,” says David Minster, NA2AA, ARRL CEO.

ARRL, headquartered in Newington, Connecticut, counts the majority of active radio amateurs in the US among its ranks. Since ARRL’s founding in 1914, its members have advanced the art, science, and enjoyment of amateur radio. For more information about ARRL and World Amateur Radio Day, visit http://www.arrl.org/.

About Mag Instrument:

Mag Instrument, manufacturer of the Maglite® flashlight

For more visit: https://maglite.com/.

