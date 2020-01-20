ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mag Instrument is introducing the MAGLITE® Tactical Group (MTG) at SHOT Show 2020. The introduction of MTG coincides with the release of several new and enhanced products for tactical use for law enforcement and military including, the ML150LRS Compact Rechargeable System, MAG-TAC II, and Butt Stock Shell Holder.



The ML150LRS Compact Rechargeable System, a smaller version of the award-winning ML150LR, is estimated at 800 lumens, a beam throw of approximately a quarter of a mile, patented heat sink technology, excellent battery life, fast charging, and multiple-function sets and operating modes.

“These new products we know will be well-received in the law-enforcement community and at the SHOT Show 2020,” said Anthony Maglica, Founder and CEO of Maglite.

The MAG-TAC II is a compact hand-held flashlight, CR123 powered and ergonomically designed with multiple contoured grooves to provide a firm grip for those using either the HARRIES HOLD or what legendary firearms trainer Bill Murphy has coined as the Rodgers/MAG-TAC Hold.

“Other tactical hand-held flashlights used by law enforcement have tactile surfaces to reduce chance of slippage, but the MAG-TAC II provides a whole new level of secure grip and control in high-tension situations,” said Bill Murphy, President of Firearms Trainings Associates.

The newly enhanced MAG-TAC® LED Rechargeable System now with higher lumens and longer run time, is an advanced lighting tool powered by a high capacity Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) rechargeable battery engineered for long service life with a 2.5-hour charge time. Along with superior quality, performance, and reliability, the MAG-TAC® LED rechargeable flashlight comes with a detachable pocket clip and a USB powered mountable charging base. The aluminum body has an aggressive knurled design and stealth matte anodized finish and comes with either a crown or plain bezel.

Maglite Tactical Group is also introducing a tactical shotgun Butt Stock Shell Holder (BSSH). The BSSH will fit most of the popular shotgun models for both right- and left-hand use and provides quick access for up to 8 shells for fast and versatile reloads.

“My preferred combat weapon has always been the shotgun and this accessory helps alleviate the one real tactical drawback to that weapon,” said Murphy.

Also featured at the booth will be MAGLITE® Roadside Safety packs available in four (4) different models.

All of these products will be showcased at Maglite SHOT Show Booths 4029 and 30109.

