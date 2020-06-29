ONTARIO, Calif., June 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Maglite and Movember are partnering to shine a light on men’s health and well-being. The Movember Mini Maglite® AA PRO LED is available now. Owning one will shine a light on your support of men’s health issues and a percentage of the proceeds will go to supporting the causes championed by Movember.



Founded in 2003, Movember has funded more than 1,250 men’s health related projects globally and is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. Movember uses funding to impact men’s health both locally and globally, investing in country- and culture-specific health projects while collaborating on game-changing solutions that address the men’s health crisis on a global scale.

During the month formerly known as November, men grow moustaches to raise funds and awareness for men’s health. These funds help develop innovative, breakthrough research and support programs year-round that inspire and empower men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Now you can support the mission and get an iconic Maglite flashlight also.

“We are very proud to join Movember in their critical mission,” said Tony Maglica, founder and CEO of Mag Instrument. “They are one of the leading charities changing the face of men’s health.”

“We’re excited to be joining forces with Maglite and as we honor the Dads in our lives, we are reminded about the important work that still needs to be done in men’s health. We continue our mission in helping men across the globe lead healthier lives in turn contributing to healthier families and communities,” said Elizabeth Phipps Drewett​, U.S. Director of Corporate Partnerships, Movember.

About Movember

Movember raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects worldwide.

In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives.

Its vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men’s health. To donate or learn more, visit https://us.movember.com/

About Mag Instrument:

Mag Instrument, manufacturer of the MAGLITE® flashlight, is proud to be a U.S.A. manufacturer. Each flashlight is a result of an obsession with fine engineering, craftsmanship and a commitment to perfection. Learn more: http://maglite.com/

