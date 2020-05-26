MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MAGLITE®, the world-famous flashlight brand, is proud to partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® with a new line of logoed products. Sales of the product will help to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.



“We are honored to play a small part in the incredible work that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is doing to help push the overall childhood cancer survival rate. We hope our customers will support us as we do our part to bring awareness to such a worthy cause.” said Anthony Maglica, Founder, Owner and President of Mag Instrument Inc.

Ten percent of proceeds from the sales of these specially marked MAGLITE® flashlights will benefit St. Jude in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. These featured products can be found here – https://maglite.com/collections/st-jude-1

Mag Instrument, Inc., manufacturer of the MAGLITE® flashlight is proud to be a U.S.A. manufacturer. Each flashlight is a result of an obsession with fine engineering, craftsmanship and a commitment to perfection. Founder, owner and President Anthony Maglica has guided his company’s growth from a one-man machine shop in 1955 to an enterprise that has proudly employed thousands of American workers since it produced its first flashlight in 1979.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

