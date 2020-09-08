WILTON, Conn. and LAS VEGAS, Nev., Sept. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — While most are ready to see 2020 in the rearview mirror, Jul’s Arthur, author of “25 Days of Holiday Organizing” (ISBN: 978-1733447409), suggests this be the holiday season that people go all out. Yes. The 2020 holiday season is likely to look different than past ones, but that may be a good thing.



With those large holiday parties sidelined, there’s more time to organize the home and deck the halls for those who really count. Think quality over quantity this year. Arthur shows people how to enjoy more and stress less.

Now, more than ever, people are craving tradition and there’s nothing more traditional than a holiday filled with family fun. “25 Days of Holiday Organizing” offers instructive visuals and is structured as a one-day-at-a-time entertaining advent calendar. Readers will learn how to simplify and organize their holidays – from chaos to clarity.

“The book is designed to teach even the most disorganized person how to master holiday stress,” Arthur says. “Trust me. I know. I used to be ‘that’ person.”

In addition to useful organizational tips and techniques, Arthur gives readers a fascinating peak behind the curtain. She reveals how “a not born organized” single mother of two boys came to help many people restore peace and shed anxiety-inducing clutter. The book includes humorous stories and colorful photos that educate and entertain.

Readers will get unique tips such as how to use vertical spaces to maximize storage; figure out kid-friendly activities to promote family fun; learn a delicious easy-to-prepare ahead recipe; and even master how to light the tree – tangle and stress-free.

“Save time, save money and save your sanity with ‘25 Days of Holiday Organizing,’” Arthur says.

“25 Days of Holiday Organizing” is also an ideal gift. The organizational concepts and solutions will have lasting value long after the decorations come down. It’s easy to order, fits the budget with a price tag under $20 and helps readers create theme-related shopping lists that will delight receivers, and givers too.

One Amazon verified purchaser commented that Jul’s Arthur’s recommendation to holiday shop following a theme, not only fit her gift budget, but was a good use of time and energy too. She also enjoyed her guidance to pack away decorations labeled by rooms and plans to give this “enchanting book” as a holiday gift this year.

The book is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1733447407/

About the Author

Jul’s Arthur has been a professional organizer and daily money manager for 14 years. She works with individual clients and companies all over the world, in-person and virtually, to guide them to organizational harmony at home and in the office. Arthur uses humor, warmth and empathy to help people find customized organizational solutions. Her clients repeatedly voice their delight that her organizing tips seem so simple, yet have profound results that they find life changing. This is her first book.

Learn more at: https://julsarthur.com/

