COSTA MESA, Calif., July 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Malakai Sparks Group, a California-based realty brokerage firm headed by real estate expert Malakai Sparks and one of the top realtor entities in all of Orange County, announced the expansion of its premium realty services to now encompass the city of Costa Mesa, offering its plethora of seasoned experience to those looking to buy or sell a home beyond the Huntington Beach area.

Since its inception, The Malakai Sparks Group has adhered to a vision for changing the face of the real estate industry, the company’s mission statement of “providing the greatest real estate experience ever” being a shining testament to that goal. Representatives of the agency adhere to the belief that honest opinions, 100-percent transparency and helping clients achieve everything they want out of a realty transaction come second only to excellent customer service and an overall engaging, professional touch.

Amidst an industry where a focus is placed solely on the end result of closing deals and the unspoken motto of “say or do whatever it takes to get the deal done,” The Malakai Sparks Group takes an inherently different approach.

“Everyone refers to real estate as a numbers game, but we don’t subscribe to that – the way we see it, if our group accomplishes one million transactions per year but each of those transactions was not the greatest real estate experience for that client, we have failed,” explains Malakai Sparks of TMSG. “To us, it’s not about the number of transactions we complete, but rather the number of people who have truly benefited because we took care of them and guided them to invest their money properly.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our expert services beyond our original market in Huntington Beach to buyers and sellers in the Costa Mesa community, and for the opportunity to prove to them that when they partner with The Malakai Sparks Group, they are forming a bond with an agency that not only brings proven results but that also cares about them and their family’s needs above all else.”

Regularly cited for its idyllic positioning as a great place for families, outdoor enthusiasts and anyone looking for the ultimate place to call home, Costa Mesa has been exploding as of late in terms of its realty scene, the city remaining one of Orange County’s leading cultural and business centers. Located 37 miles southeast of Los Angeles and 88 miles north of San Diego, Costa Mesa boasts a population of around 103,823 and has evolved from a semi-rural farming community to a city bustling with a local economy primarily based on retail commercial business and light manufacturing.

Residents here live in a sweeping range of neighborhoods and enjoy everything from 26 parks and a municipal golf course to 26 public schools and two libraries, to say nothing of the prominent centers of cultural and economic activity, an ideally mild Southern California climate and a location that provides easy access to many of So Cal’s major attractions such as the beaches, mountain areas, high and low deserts and Disneyland.

When it comes time to sell a home, The Malakai Sparks Group ensures the property is cleanly and professionally represented across all channels in Orange County, its representatives regularly working with a dedicated team of contractors to make sure the home looks and feels as it should and is professionally inspected and deemed exceptional before an active listing is put in place. To this end, TMSG operates hand-in-hand with cleaning teams, professional photography and videography experts, complete inspection professionals and marketing/advertising reps. Learn more: https://www.malakaisparks.com/sell/costa-mesa-ca/.

The company also offers property management services, handling every aspect of the facets so clients can spend more time on the elements that matter rather than managing an income-generating property. From apartment buildings and single-family homes to condos, townhomes and commercial buildings, The Malakai Sparks Group executes customized housing management strategies for all clients, ensuring a smooth process for all parties involved.

The Malakai Sparks Group is located at 1503 South Coast Drive Suite 130 in Costa Mesa and can be reached by calling (714) 655-1627. For more information visit https://www.malakaisparks.com/ or email Malakai@TMSG.Me.

