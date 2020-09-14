NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Malla Haridat is an entrepreneur and author who has used all possible platforms to advocate for women empowerment. In line with her goal to help people develop an entrepreneurial mindset, Malla is set to speak at the WE NYC Conference: 10 Ways to Uncover New Business Opportunity. The virtual conference is part of the Celebrate Small Business in Brooklyn series, organized in partnership with the Brooklyn Public Library, NYWIB, and SCORE.



PHOTO CAPTION: Malla Haridat is an award-winning entrepreneurship coach/strategist.

“I have delivered hundreds of hours of workshops and training to entrepreneurs. What I love is hearing the focus that entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs, have on delivering results and serving their customers. I want to help those entrepreneurs who genuinely care to find ways to crush their sales in the process by learning the right questions to ask their prospective clients and internally within their businesses,” said Malla Haridat.

Small businesses have been described as a critical part of the US economy and recent statistics reveal an increasing involvement of women in business. According to become.co, there are approximately 13 million women-owned businesses in the U.S., with about 9 million Americans employed by women-owned businesses. While the future seems bright for female entrepreneurs, more needs to be done to encourage more women to take their place in the business world. Malla Haridat has done remarkably well in this aspect and is reiterating her commitment as she speaks at the upcoming WE Master Leadership Conference.

The event is coming at the most ideal time, considering the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses in the United States and other parts of the world. The four-hour virtual conference targets individuals with existing businesses or startups, featuring 26 exciting speakers sharing tools and tips to sharpen the abilities of participants and empower them to identify and realize opportunities.

Scheduled to be held on September 16 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., the conference will begin with a keynote by Malla Haridat, CEO and Founder of New Designs for Life, Inc. sharing strategies for uncovering new business opportunities.

Her speech will be followed by five industry-focused panel discussions with the founders of small businesses that found new ways to thrive. The event will also feature five expert-led workshops teaching how to find, validate, fund, and seize new business opportunities.

For more information about Malla Haridat and her works via the New Designs for Life Training Company, please visit: https://mallaharidat.com/.

Event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/we-nyc-conference-find-hidden-markets-for-your-business-tickets-116521451799

About Malla Haridat:

Malla Haridat is an award-winning entrepreneurship coach/strategist. As the founder and CEO of New Designs for Life, Malla is a nationally-recognized expert, training over 7,000 people. She has traveled extensively throughout the United States, partnering with companies to develop creative solutions for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs. Her company was awarded the New York City Small Business Award of the Year. She has been featured in the media, including The New York Times, Black Enterprise Inc., Fox Small Business, Huff Post, and ABC.

