BRADENTON, Fla., May 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Oasis Middle School announces today the launch of “Community Voices,” an exciting initiative designed to encourage area employers to come together, collaborate, and support each other.

“In Manatee County, whether a business or school, charity or church, non-profit or governmental entity, our missions differ yet our commitment to a strong, supportive, and welcoming community unites us,” said Edna Bailey, Founder, Director, and Principal of Oasis Middle School.

“With COVID creating isolation over the past few years, we launch ‘Community Voices’ to provide a forum for area leaders to come together periodically, build relationships, discuss common concerns, and determine how we can support and lift each other and our community up. With Oasis Middle School celebrating its 16th year in 2022 as a Manatee County charter school, we want to do our part to help lead the conversation,” Bailey added.

The “Community Voices” kick-off get-together will occur on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Oasis Middle School, 6417 3rd Avenue West, Bradenton beginning at 5:30 p.m. with arrival, networking, and light refreshments. The program from 6-7 p.m. will include a discussion facilitated by Robert Kennedy, Oasis’ Director of Operations, on the selected topic for this inaugural meeting “What Ways Can We Work Together to Support Each Other and Our Community.”

Brenda Critchfield, Founder and Director of Avenue941, also will present. Area employers who participate will contribute to identifying topics of interest for future programs.

For more information and to RSVP (space limited to 50 attendees), please contact Robert Kennedy at kennedyr222@yahoo.com or (941) 749-1979.

About Oasis Middle School:

Since 2006, Oasis Middle School unwaveringly has committed to fostering academic excellence, promoting social awareness and involvement, and modeling positive character development through innovative and creative teaching strategies in a supportive and disciplined school setting. With small class sizes and a low student-teacher ratio, Oasis offers a learning environment for students for whom smaller versus larger school setting offer a more conducive learning environment.

Learn more at: http://www.oasismiddleschool.org/.

News Source: Oasis Middle School