WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pro-choice protestors are taking to the capitol on August 27, 2022, ahead of the anticipated Florida Supreme Court Ruling on the 15-week abortion ban. Bans Off Our Bodies Florida, is planning to show DeSantis, and the Supreme Court Justices, that upholding this new law is an assault on equality, health, privacy and the constitution of Florida.



Image caption: Bans Off Our Bodies Florida.

“The Florida Constitution clearly states, ‘Every natural person has the right to be let alone and free from governmental intrusion into the person’s private life.’ I don’t know how it could be any clearer that this means for the government to stay out of my reproductive rights,” says Laura Lippo, one of the organizers of the event. “Although the U.S. Supreme Court is assertively wrong in their interpretation of our rights under the 14th Amendment in the U.S Constitution, there is no ambivalence with Florida’s.”

So far, Florida courts have respected and upheld the privacy of Floridians from governmental intrusion; however, with a court that is stacked in DeSantis’s favor, it is possible that could change.

“Just because you are able to assign people to a court with your belief system, doesn’t make that belief system legal,” Laura said. “DeSantis has created an assault on Floridians rights that will end in the ballot box.”

The event will start with speakers followed by a peaceful march.

“DeSantis is waging this war against us,” Nicole Richards, co-organizer of the event said. “On August 27th we are showing up with our presence and voice as our weapons. We will not be ignored.”

Bans Off Our Bodies Florida is a campaign led by abortion rights supporters. It is a movement for reproductive rights and healthcare with rallies across the state which are intended to send a message loud and clear: All people deserve access to abortions when they need it and in the communities they live in.

News Source: Bans Off Our Bodies Florida