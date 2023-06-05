SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 5, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Renowned personal branding marketing expert, executive film and TV producer, and CEO at Finest Women in Real Estate, Marie Waite, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 6th annual Fire Up Live business networking mastermind event. The three-day event, taking place in San Diego, California, is a remarkable experience for real estate professionals, small business owners, and aspiring entrepreneurs.



Fire Up Live is an immersive networking event that brings together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals seeking to gain and enhance their knowledge in various business areas. This year, Fire Up Live is set to surpass all expectations with a lineup of exciting activities, including Red Carpet Reality TV Show Premieres, a Real Estate Investing Mastermind Breakfast, engaging workshops, live presentations and celebrity keynote speaker, Keith Robinson!

Marie Waite, the driving force behind Finest Women in Real Estate, has made significant contributions to the field of personal branding and marketing. Her journey began when she founded a real estate brokerage in 2005 and witnessed the struggles many agents faced in establishing their branding and marketing efforts. Recognizing her natural affinity for marketing, Marie decided to channel her expertise towards helping businesses navigate the challenging world of branding and marketing.

“Many real estate professionals and small businesses lack the necessary marketing and branding skills to establish a unique position within their industry,” says Marie Waite. “I aim to bridge this gap and help individuals display themselves in a way that attracts others to their personal brand. It’s about communicating who you are and the value you bring to each individual, all while bringing your personality and connecting with others.”

Finest Women in Real Estate takes a unique approach to marketing programs by emphasizing storytelling and community involvement. The company’s focus lies in identifying the niche of each client, highlighting their unique skills and advantages, and leveraging these qualities for effective branding and marketing strategies. Marie Waite has outlined the Six Essential Principles of the Finest Women in Real Estate, which include freedom, integrity, niche, excellence, structure, and trust. These principles form the foundation of her book, “The Six Essential Principles of the Finest Women in Real Estate,” which delves deeper into the strategies and philosophies that guide her successful approach.

The 6th annual Fire Up Live event, scheduled for November, promises attendees an unparalleled opportunity to expand their knowledge in real estate, technology, mindset mastery, marketing strategies, strong communication skills, personal branding and public relations, business principles, community development, and social media. It is an event designed to empower individuals and equip them with the tools needed to thrive in the ever-evolving business landscape.

“We want people to open their minds and embrace the creative and strategic aspects of building a successful business,” explains Marie Waite. “By trusting the process and understanding that different strategies work for different individuals, attendees can unlock their full potential. Strong relationships with others are a key component to achieving success.”

