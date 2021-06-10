TEMPE, Ariz., June 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tempe, Arizona-based, Marijuana Home Gardens announces it is conducting a series of seminars to teach Arizona residents how to legally and effectively grow marijuana in their residences.

Six months after the passage of the Smart and Safe Act (Arizona Proposition 207) that now allows Arizona residents to grow and harvest marijuana for personal use, amateur gardeners are excitedly seeking resources to grow high-value plants in their homes.

For that reason, and because of a lack of existing options in the marketplace, Marijuana Home Gardens created the Outdoor Grow Hut, a marijuana grow house kit, which has substantial advantages to growing indoors. This complete kit includes premium organic super soil, seeds from a third-party partner (www.marijuanaseedconnect.com), planter pots, and a watering system.

Their Outdoor Grow Hut provides a safe, electricity-free environment to maximize plant growth and minimize all equipment and maintenance costs.

With 5 years’ experience in growing medicinal marijuana plants, company founder, Dante Anthony, is conducting a series of seminars, where he will be teaching gardeners the fine art of successful growing.

“While we offer optional gardening services that can get you from seed to smoke in 90 days, we found many people are interested in applying their horticultural skills towards growing on their own,” says Dante. “It is a tricky process and I get flooded with questions all the time from passionate gardeners and thought it’s time to help them get on the path to a constant crop.”

The first seminar is being hosted by the Sun Lakes Garden Club at the Chapel Center in Chandler (9230 E. Sun Lakes Blvd) on Tuesday, June 15th at 10 AM. Visitors are welcome to attend and may be from any city with any level of experience.

About Marijuana Home Gardens

Based in Tempe, Arizona, Marijuana Home Gardens makes the Outdoor Grow Hut Kit, provides gardening services, and other marijuana harvesting services for Arizona residents. For more information on Marijuana Home Gardens, visit http://www.outdoorgrowhut.com/ or contact us at info@outdoorgrowhut.com or call (480) 780-6763.

About Sun Lakes Garden Club

Based in Chandler, Arizona, the Sun Lakes Garden Club promotes a fun and educational club where members can learn all of the facets of horticulture, through field trips, expert speakers and learning from each other while building friendships. For more information visit: http://www.sunlakesgardenclub.org

Instagram: outdoorgrowhut

Facebook:outdoorgrowhutkits

For more information on Marijuana Seed Connect, visit http://www.marijuanaseedconnect.com/

News Source: Marijuana Gardens AZ LLC