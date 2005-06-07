NEWS SOURCE: Marinello Schools of Beauty

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 7 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Marinello Schools of Beauty, the leader in cosmetology education and training since 1905, announces the grand opening of its expanded educational facility, located in the Puente Hills Mall at 1600 Azusa Avenue, Suite 244, in the City of Industry, Calif. The Grand Opening celebration will take place on Thursday, June 16th, 2005, beginning at 1:00 p.m.

The City of Industry Chamber of Commerce will preside over a formal ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion, starting at 2:00 pm. Expected participants in the ceremony include Marinello Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Rashed Elyas and President Dr. Nagui Elyas, as well as local dignitaries.

Tours of the facility will be offered so visitors can get a first hand look at the new equipment, workstations and esthetician rooms Marinello makes available to its students as part of their varied training in the cosmetology field. Marinello schools feature an extensive curriculum including classes in cosmetology, haircutting, hairstyling, hair designing, skin care, manicuring and shop management. Career programs are offered that can be completed in a year or less and training is “hands on.” Marinello schools offer Title IV financial aid and non-Federal financial assistance programs for those who qualify, as well as job placement assistance for graduating students.

“Our newly expanded location in the Puente Hills Mall is part of a new generation of Marinello schools,” said company President Dr. Nagui Elyas. “We’re inviting everyone to come and celebrate this occasion with us.”

As part of the Grand Opening celebration and Marinello’s 100-Year Anniversary (1905 – 2005), senior students will be providing “Haircuts at 1905 prices” from Thursday, June 16th through Saturday, June 18th. All Marinello locations offer exclusive Salon and Spa Services to their patrons at affordable prices, performed by supervised Marinello students.

About Marinello Schools of Beauty

For 100 years, Marinello has been educating students to enter a professional career in the Beauty Industry. Reflecting the company’s “best in cosmetology education” message, the full-service facilities offer classes and training in hair styling services, spa pedicures and manicures, skin care and shop management. Marinello Schools of Beauty is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA, operating 15 locations in Southern California and 2 locations in Nevada.

