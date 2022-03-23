ATHENS, Ga., March 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced that it has welcomed 17-year finance industry veteran Mary Costello to its team as director of vendor management, risk and compliance. In this role, Costello will support FormFree’s audit, risk and compliance efforts across the management of internal and external vendor, lender and integration partnerships.



PHOTO CAPTION: Mary Costello named director of vendor management, risk and compliance at FormFree.

Prior to joining FormFree, Costello served 14 years at Veterans United Home Loans, where she developed, launched and led the enterprise-wide vendor management program for the largest U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) purchase lender. Costello also served as Veterans United Home Loans’ go-to vendor compliance manager — diligently mitigating third-party risk through careful contract analyses, strong pricing negotiations and frequent due diligence collaborations.

“We are incredibly lucky to bring Mary and her wealth of vendor management expertise to the FormFree fold,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. “Mary has a deep background in managing risk across a complex portfolio of critical vendor relationships. I’m confident that she will be an incredible asset as FormFree continues to grow its vendor network.”

As Director of Vendor Management, Risk and Compliance at FormFree, Costello will manage FormFree’s internal and external vendor relationships with support from compliance leadership, internal stakeholders and external auditors. She will collaborate across FormFree’s network to mitigate vendor risk by ensuring compliance with regulatory and ethical requirements.

“I was drawn to FormFree because I identify with the company’s mission of driving disruptive change in the mortgage industry,” said Costello. “I look forward to nurturing FormFree’s numerous vendor relationships, promoting its groundbreaking mortgage products and thinking outside the box to leverage these relationships and products to facilitate a world-class lending experience.”

