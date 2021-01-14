CLARKSBURG, Md., Jan. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Independent Educational Consultants Association (IECA) has recognized Sydney Montgomery, owner and founder of S. Montgomery Admissions Consulting with its inaugural Making a Difference Award. Montgomery is one of only seven independent educational consultants (IECs) chosen from among the association’s more than 2,200 members to receive the award.

The Making a Difference Award recognizes an individual’s unprompted and cooperative efforts that have impacted the work of IECA’s members during this tumultuous year.

A graduate of Clarksburg High School (MD), Princeton University (NJ) and Harvard Law School (MA), Montgomery has been guiding high school students through the college application process since 2012, and law school students through the application process since 2015. As the first lawyer in her family, and the daughter of military parents and a Jamaican mother, Montgomery aims to increase representation for other first-generation and minority students in higher education.

She uses her platform to regularly offer free Q&A sessions and prayer calls to over 200+ law school applicants through her Facebook group and YouTube channel. “My goal is that nobody feels alone in this application process,” Sydney Montgomery said. “I know first-hand how daunting this step can be and I am passionate about helping my students break down generational barriers and step confidently into their future.”

Montgomery completed the Independent Educational Consultant Certificate program offered through the University of California, Irvine, Division of Continuing Education and along with IECA, is a member of the Potomac and Chesapeake Association for College Admission Counseling (PCACAC).

Montgomery received the award for her work sharing resources on antiracism, content marketing, and other topics and participating as an active member of the Black IECs Affinity Group and Graduate School Committee.

The Making a Difference Awards were presented by Kristina Dooley, IECA board president, during the organization’s virtual Fall Conference, which was attended by more than 650 independent educational consultants and 400 school, program and college representatives.

“Our seven awardees have stepped up to support their colleagues by sharing resources, information, and ideas that have been invaluable to their IEC practices, especially considering how rapidly the pandemic has impacted the school, college, and therapeutic landscape,” said IECA CEO Mark Sklarow. “Their efforts speak to the importance of community within IECA.”

Founded in 1976, the Independent Educational Consultants Association is the nation’s leading professional organization for college advisors working in private practice. Families trust IECA’s thoroughly vetted members to find a college that matches a student’s academic, social, and financial needs and guide them through the search and application process. With 2,300 educational consultant members across the country, IECA provides education and training on admission, ethical practice, and adolescent issues from depression to anxiety to learning differences, to ensure every student is well served.

