FREDERICK, Md., May 1, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CareopsHQ today officially launches its White Glove Senior Care Program, giving Maryland families a vetted, affordable alternative to traditional home care agencies — and giving hospital discharge planners, social workers, and geriatric care teams a first-of-its-kind referral option they can stand behind.



Image caption: CareopsHQ — White Glove Senior Care Program.

Founded by Magna Johnston-Bucknor, a registered nurse with more than 25 years of clinical experience across multiple specialties and a currently a home care agency owner, CareopsHQ was built after Johnston-Bucknor witnessed firsthand what happens when families cannot afford agency care: they turn to unvetted caregivers with no training, no oversight, and no support — and both the family and the caregiver are left to fail alone.

THE COST CASE AT A GLANCE

For the majority of Maryland families, traditional home care costs are simply out of reach:

$5,000 or more per month — over $60,000 a year — for 40 hours of weekly agency care

$20,000 or more in estimated annual savings for families who enroll in the White Glove program

$500 one-time enrollment fee to access the full White Glove system

Families get the same caliber of vetted, trained caregiver support they would expect from a traditional agency — at a fraction of the cost.

“The problem was never just cost. It was that families who couldn’t afford agencies had no vetted alternative — and caregivers were failing not from lack of effort, but from lack of training in the human side of the job. I built CareopsHQ to close both gaps at once,” said Magna Johnston-Bucknor, Founder, CareopsHQ, Registered Nurse and Home Care Agency Owner.

WHAT MAKES THE WHITE GLOVE PROGRAM DIFFERENT

CareopsHQ’s White Glove Senior Care Program is purpose-built for healthcare professionals who need a trustworthy, affordable alternative to traditional agency referrals. Every placement goes through a rigorous process designed to protect families and support caregivers:

Agency-vetted caregivers background-checked and screened for behavioral and cultural fit before any placement is made

Soft-skills training covering conflict de-escalation, communication, dignity in care, and family emotional support

A dedicated nurse advocate in every case providing clinical oversight and ongoing accountability

Payroll compliance tools supporting families in their role as household employers

A performance accountability system ensuring care standards are maintained throughout the engagement

This is not a matching platform or a directory. CareopsHQ operates to agency standards, applying the same screening rigor families would expect from a licensed agency — at a fraction of the cost. The nurse advocate role is what Johnston-Bucknor identified as the missing piece in most private caregiver arrangements: a licensed professional in the family’s corner, ensuring the relationship stays on track and care never becomes a liability for the clinician who made the referral.

FOR DISCHARGE PLANNERS AND SOCIAL WORKERS

Making a referral to CareopsHQ is straightforward. Healthcare professionals can direct families to https://careopshq.com/, where a one-time $500 enrollment connects them immediately to the full White Glove system. For clinicians managing complex discharge situations where traditional agency placement is not financially viable, CareopsHQ fills a gap that has historically had no good solution — a vetted, structured option rather than leaving families to navigate private care on their own.

“Affordable should never mean second-rate. Every senior deserves care that upholds their dignity — and every family deserves a system that doesn’t collapse when something goes wrong,” said Magna Johnston-Bucknor, Founder, CareopsHQ.

CareopsHQ’s White Glove Senior Care Program is currently available across Maryland. To refer a family or schedule a partner briefing, visit: https://careopshq.com/.

ABOUT CAREOPSHQ

CareopsHQ is a Maryland-based senior care platform founded by Magna Johnston-Bucknor, a registered nurse with more than 25 years of clinical experience across multiple specialties and an active licensed home care agency owner. Johnston-Bucknor built CareopsHQ after identifying a critical gap in the Maryland senior care market: families who could not afford traditional agency rates had no vetted, structured alternative. The White Glove Senior Care Program provides agency-vetted caregiver placement, nurse advocate support, soft-skills training, and payroll compliance tools at a fraction of traditional agency costs. CareopsHQ is not a licensed home care agency. The platform supports families in their role as household employers, ensuring legal compliance and care accountability throughout the engagement.

MEDIA AND REFERRAL PARTNER CONTACT:

Magna Johnston-Bucknor, Founder

CareopsHQ — White Glove Senior Care Program

Frederick, Md.

Web: https://careopshq.com/

Media inquiries: [info@careopsHQ.com]

Referral partnerships: [info@careopsHQ.com]

Phone: [240-750-6617]

News Source: CareopsHQ