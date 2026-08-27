UNION CITY, Calif., Aug. 27, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Masonic Homes of California and Acacia Creek Retirement Community invite Union City neighbors of all ages and abilities to take part in the second annual Walk in the Hills on Saturday, September 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. The walk course is approximately 0.6 miles, with additional activities taking place throughout the event.



Image caption: Join Masonic Homes and Acacia Creek to raise awareness and funds for people and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease during the second annual Walk in the Hills.

The event is Union City’s only walk benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association and offers residents, families, caregivers and neighbors throughout the Tri-City community a chance to come together for a cause that touches millions of families.

Participants will walk through the scenic hilltop campus shared by Masonic Homes and Acacia Creek, experiencing the 60+ village and the community that calls it home. Attendees can also learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and current research and add personal messages to a Tribute Wall honoring those whose lives have been touched by the disease, and find fun for the whole family at the Kid Zone and Pet Zone.

The event will be emceed by Emmy Award–winning journalist and meteorologist Bryan Gallo of KTVU. Sponsors include Morrison Living, Washington Hospital, Assisting Hands Home Care, Bristol Hospice, District 2 Supervisor Elisa Márquez, and Tri-City Voice as the official media sponsor.

“Alzheimer’s affects not only the person living with the disease, but also the families, friends and caregivers who walk beside them,” said Terry Quigley, President and CEO of Masonic Homes of California. “This walk gives people a place to come together, honor those they love and raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. It also gives our neighbors an opportunity to experience this community and see what makes this village such a special place.”

Walk in the Hills is open to people of all ages and abilities and their four-legged friends. Community members are encouraged to bring family and friends, walk in honor or memory of someone important to them, and help raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Last year’s inaugural walk was a resounding success, with many in attendance experiencing the hilltop campus for the first time. The Masonic Homes of California campus in Union City is a highly recognizable local landmark that has served older adults in the East Bay for nearly 130 years. Formerly reserved as a retirement community for Masons, the campus is now wholly open to the public and is called home by over 400 residents.

Those who are unable to attend, or who would like to support the effort before the walk, can donate at: https://events.alz.org/fundraisers/masonichomes/walk-in-the-hills.

Funds raised through Walk in the Hills will support the Alzheimer’s Association and its work to advance research, provide education and connect individuals and families with resources throughout their Alzheimer’s journey.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Second Annual Walk in the Hills

When: Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Masonic Homes and Acacia Creek, 34400A Mission Blvd., Union City, CA 94587

Who: Open to people of all ages and abilities

Walk Course: Approximately 0.6 miles

Family Activities: Kid Zone and Pet Zone

Donation Information: https://events.alz.org/fundraisers/masonichomes/walk-in-the-hills

For more information about the event and to RSVP, visit: https://hellomasonichomes.org/event/a-walk-in-the-hills/

ABOUT THE MASONIC HOMES OF CALIFORNIA AND ACACIA CREEK RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

Founded in 1898, the Masonic Homes of California is a charitable organization devoted to helping their clients and residents live well and achieve meaningful, rewarding lives. They provide senior residential communities, statewide outreach services, financial support, mental health services and care management to the public and to members of the Masons of California, a nonprofit fraternal organization with more than 32,000 diverse members. They are invested in California communities, supporting schools, community services, seniors, local charities and children in need. Learn more at https://hellomasonichomes.org/ and about the Masons of California at https://freemason.org/.

Acacia Creek is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Union City offering several levels of health care and support for vibrant living and successful aging. With 150 apartments and 4 cottages, it is home to more than 200 residents who maintain their independence – and live rich, rewarding lifestyles – with the security of knowing that quality assistance is available on campus.

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://hellomasonichomes.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/Alzheimer_Walk_Event-Page.jpg

Image caption: Join Masonic Homes and Acacia Creek to raise awareness and funds for people and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease during the second annual Walk in the Hills.

LOGO: https://hellomasonichomes.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/MH_AC_Lockup_horizontal_RGB-1200×236.png

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Shonne Fegan-Ehrhardt

PR Director, 3rd3rd Marketing

shonne@3rd3rd.com

(847) 962-9879

News Source: Masonic Homes and Acacia Creek