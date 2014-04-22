RALEIGH, N.C., April 22, 2014 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Massey Consulting, a North Carolina-based accounting software reseller, is pleased to announce the release of their 2014 webinar schedule for CPAs and CPA Firms, entitled “Make Your Beans Count.” This webinar series is designed to present a variety of educational topics for CPAs.

Each webinar will be one hour in length and led by an expert in the particular field of study. Topics will include subjects such as taxes, social media, marketing and cloud computing.

Philip Massey, CPA, President of Massey Consulting, said “We are excited to bring this series to the CPA community. Our goal is to provide CPAs with a consistent, pertinent learning environment. Each session will be designed and facilitated to bring new and exciting information to each attendee.”

The webinars, presented via GoToWebinar, are geared towards the needs of CPAs, but are open to the general public and are always FREE of charge.

The upcoming three webinars are recounted below and full topic descriptions and registration links can be found at http://goo.gl/12UbZN.

Facebook for CPAs — May 20, 2014 at 1 p.m. ET:

Learn how to use Facebook to promote your skills and your firm.

Website SEO for CPAs — June 17, 2014 at 1 p.m. ET:

Learn the latest strategies for optimizing your individual or firm website for all the top search engines.

Social Media for CPAs — July 15, 2014 at 1 p.m. ET:

Learn what social media can do for your firm and how it can be incorporated into your overall marketing strategy.

The above three webinars are just the beginning and there are many more listed on the Massey Consulting website at the above referenced short URL. Click on the link or type it into your favorite web browser to see all the topics in the “Make Your Beans Count” webinar series.

Register today as space is limited and the seats fill up fast.

About Massey Consulting:

Massey Consulting, based in Raleigh, N.C., specializes in accounting software consulting, selection, implementation, integration and support for Intacct Financial Accounting and Microsoft Dynamics GP. Massey Consulting’s team of consultants provides customers a wealth of practical field experience gained as controllers, accountants, and information systems professionals in a wide range of business environments.

For more information about our services, visit our website at http://www.masseyconsulting.net/ or call us at (919) 875-9635.

VIDEO: http://youtu.be/nXa1a6O3Cwo.

Original Image: https://www.send2press.com/wire/images/14-0422-massey_500x375.jpg

