RICHMOND, Va. and BALTIMORE, Md., Jan. 29, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. (“Matrix”), a leading, independent investment bank, announces that it has advised Eastern Sierra Propane (“Eastern Sierra” or the “Company”) on its sale to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas”). The Company is one of the premier propane retailers in the Eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range, serving both residential and commercial customers.



The Company was founded in 1993 in Bishop, CA by Tom Sigler and Rudy Forster. Initially, Eastern Sierra was run out of Tom Sigler’s house, and propane storage was obtained by using a 12,000-gallon tank at a customer’s location in exchange for installing vapor meters on his gas dryers. It soon became very clear that the Company needed a much larger space and their own propane storage. As such, the Company leased a nearby property in Bishop, CA and installed their first 30,000-gallon propane tank.

Tom Sigler subsequently acquired Rudy Forster’s 50% ownership interest, and Tom along with his son, Jason Sigler who joined in 1998, have significantly grown the Company over the last two plus decades.

Matrix provided merger and acquisition advisory services to the Company, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential, structured sale process, and negotiation of the sale. The transaction was managed by Sean Dooley, CFA, Managing Director; Spencer Cavalier, CFA, Co-Head of Matrix’s Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group and Nate Wah, CPA, Senior Associate.

Tom Sigler, President and Shareholder of Eastern Sierra, said, “When I decided to sell my business I researched companies who had the best transaction closing results, and I found that Matrix Capital was the top firm. They were helpful by first providing me with a valuation of my business and then finding a buyer who was the best fit for my employees and customers. I am glad that I made the decision to choose Matrix for there were many challenges along the way and they were there to help. Sean Dooley and Nate Wah were more than helpful in walking me through those challenges. I would recommend Matrix to anyone who was considering selling their business.”

Mr. Dooley added, “We very much appreciate the trust that Tom placed in us to advise him on the sale of the Company that he and his family worked so hard to build. It was a pleasure working with him and the Ferrellgas team on this transaction, and we wish Tom and Jason all the best in their future endeavors.”

About Matrix’s Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group:

Matrix’s Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group is recognized as the national leader in providing transactional advisory services to companies in the downstream energy and multi-site retail sectors including convenience retailing, petroleum marketing & distribution, propane distribution, heating oil distribution, lubricants distribution, petroleum logistics, terminals, car washes and quick service restaurants. Group members are dedicated to these sectors and draw upon complementary experiences to provide advisory services to complete sophisticated merger and acquisition transactions, debt and equity capital raises, corporate valuations, special situations and strategic planning engagements. Since 1997, our Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group has successfully completed over 300 engagements with a total transaction value of more than $15 billion.​​​​​​​

About Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc.:

Founded in 1988, Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. is an independent, advisory focused, privately-held investment bank headquartered in Richmond, VA, with additional offices in Baltimore, MD and New York, NY. Matrix provides merger & acquisition and financial advisory services for privately-held, private-equity owned, not-for-profit and publicly traded companies. Matrix’s advisory services include company sales, recapitalizations, capital raises of debt & equity, corporate carve outs, special situations, management buyouts, corporate valuations and fairness opinions. Matrix serves clients in a wide range of industries, including automotive aftermarket, building products, car washes, consumer products, convenience retail, downstream energy, healthcare and industrial products.

