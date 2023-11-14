RICHMOND, Va. and BALTIMORE, Md., Nov. 14, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. (“Matrix”), a leading, independent investment bank, is pleased to announce the sale of Day Motor Sports, LLC (“Day Motor Sports” or the “Company”) to Chief Executive Officer Dan Hamilton and Chief Financial Officer Stacy Hamilton. Prior to the sale, Day Motor Sports was owned by funds managed by Gen Cap America, Inc. (“Gen Cap”), a private investment firm headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.



Image Caption: Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc.

Since 1971, Day Motor Sports has been a leading bumper-to-bumper distributor of aftermarket parts and supplies for the enthusiast racing industry. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, the Company is the preeminent supplier of dirt track racing parts in the Southern United States, with the ability to ship to all 50 states and internationally. The business stocks over 15,000 SKUs in its 46,000 square foot facility, earning the Company a reputation as the premier one-stop entity for its targeted markets.

Despite its origins as a catalog distributor, Day Motor Sports has grown its sales approach through multiple channels, including e-commerce, broadening its reach to retail customers, as well as local parts distributors, manufacturers, and institutional vehicle builders.

Matrix provided merger and acquisition advisory services to Day Motor Sports, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential, structured sale process, and negotiation of the transaction. The transaction was managed by William O’Flaherty, Managing Director; David Shoulders, Managing Director and Head of Matrix’s Consumer & Industrial Investment Banking Group; Matt Oldhouser, CPA, Vice President; Sahan Pandey, Senior Analyst; and Hampton Massie, Analyst.

Mr. O’Flaherty remarked, “This transaction continues Matrix’s excellent momentum in the automotive and enthusiast markets. We see excellent opportunities ahead in each of these industries and are glad we were able to utilize our relevant expertise in this transaction.”

Mr. Shoulders added, “We are grateful to have had the opportunity to represent Gen Cap in this transaction. Our relationship with Gen Cap spans decades and we are pleased to have achieved a successful outcome on this important assignment. We also congratulate Dan and Stacy and wish them continued success.”

Tyson Bickley at Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel for Day Motor Sports.

About Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc.:

Founded in 1988, Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. is an independent, advisory focused, privately-held investment bank headquartered in Richmond, VA, with additional offices in Baltimore, MD and New York, NY. Matrix provides merger & acquisition and financial advisory services for privately-held, private-equity owned, not-for-profit and publicly traded companies. Matrix’s advisory services include company sales, recapitalizations, capital raises of debt & equity, corporate carve outs, special situations, management buyouts, corporate valuations and fairness opinions. Matrix serves clients in a wide range of industries, including automotive aftermarket, building products, car washes, consumer products, convenience retail, downstream energy, healthcare and industrial products.

For additional information or to contact our team members, please visit https://matrixcmg.com/.

Securities offered by MCMG Capital Advisors, Inc., an affiliate of Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc., Member FINRA & SIPC

MULTIMEDIA:

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0602-s2p-matrixlogo-300dpi.jpg

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Mrs. Honor P. Carver

Director of Marketing and Communications

Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc.

804.591.2050

hcarver@matrixcmg.com

News Source: Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc.